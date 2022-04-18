Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Published

NYC mom found in duffel bag stabbed nearly 60 times: new report

Mother of two Orsolya Gaal, 51, was butchered in the basement of her Queens home

By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
A married mother of two was stabbed nearly 60 times after she allegedly met up with a man at her $2 million New York City home while her teen son was upstairs, according to a new report.

A preliminary autopsy revealed that Orsolya Gaal, 51, received 60 sharp blunt force injuries to her neck, torso and left arm, police sources told the New York Post

The NYPD secures and investigates the scene of  Orsolya Gaal's murder.

The NYPD secures and investigates the scene of  Orsolya Gaal's murder. (Fox News)

Her carotid artery and trachea had been sliced, and she had wounds on her fingers and the palms of her hands, the newspaper reported. 

Gaal allegedly told her 13-year-old son Friday that she was going out to watch a show but later met up with another man, police sources told WPIX.

Mother of two Orsolya Gaal was found murdered Sunday in Queens.

Mother of two Orsolya Gaal was found murdered Sunday in Queens. (Facebook)

Gaal’s husband and older 17-year-old son were out of town scoping out colleges.

The NYPD secures and investigates the scene of the murder of Orsolya Gaal

The NYPD secures and investigates the scene of the murder of Orsolya Gaal (Fox News)

The unidentified man allegedly killed Gaal in the basement of her home and then used her phone to send an ominous text to her businessman husband Howard Klein, "Your whole family is next!" police sources told WPIX. 

Orsolya Gaal, 51, allegedly told her 13-year-old son Friday that she was going out to watch a show but later met up with another man, police sources told WPIX.

Orsolya Gaal, 51, allegedly told her 13-year-old son Friday that she was going out to watch a show but later met up with another man, police sources told WPIX. (Facebook)

Gaal’s bloodied corpse was found stuffed inside a hockey duffel bag just after 8 a.m. Saturday about a half a mile from her family’s Forest Hills home, according to police. 

Authorities believe the suspect knew his victim and attacked her out of anger, police sources told the newspaper.

Orsolya Gaal, who was found murdered in Queens, poses with her husband, Howard Klein.

Orsolya Gaal, who was found murdered in Queens, poses with her husband, Howard Klein. (Facebook)

A trail of blood led back to the slain woman’s Tudor-style house in the upscale Queens neighborhood, police said.

Surveillance video captured an unidentified person wheeling a duffel bag down a sidewalk at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

An unidentified man allegedly killed Orsolya Gaal in the basement of her home.

An unidentified man allegedly killed Orsolya Gaal in the basement of her home. (Facebook)

"There are concerns about our safety," Klein told the newspaper. "Our lives are at risk."

Police questioned Gaal’s 13-year-old son, but he was later released. 

Gaal’s bloodied corpse was found stuffed inside a hockey duffel bag just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Gaal’s bloodied corpse was found stuffed inside a hockey duffel bag just after 8 a.m. Saturday. (Facebook)

Neighbors were shocked by the murder in the quiet suburb. "I can’t even understand how terrifying this is," a resident told the outlet. 

"It’s very unusual to see this. I don’t know how this could happen around here."

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

