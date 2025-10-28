Expand / Collapse search
Tyler Robinson

Off-camera hearings for Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin raise warning from legal expert

Tyler Robinson has not been seen publicly since initial court appearance after Utah Valley University shooting

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Defense wants to make sure Charlie Kirk suspect is presented with presumption of innocence in mind, expert says Video

Defense wants to make sure Charlie Kirk suspect is presented with presumption of innocence in mind, expert says

Defense attorney and former prosecutor Joshua Ritter unpacks the hearings against Tyler Robinson on 'The Story.'

A Utah judge’s decision to hold repeated off-camera hearings for the man accused of assassinating Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is drawing warnings from legal experts who say the move sacrifices transparency in one of the state’s most high-profile cases.

Tyler Robinson, 22, is accused of shooting the 31-year-old father of two as he delivered remarks during an event at Utah Valley University last month — but the suspect has not been seen publicly since the initial court appearance after his arrest.

"If the public can't see who's speaking in a courtroom, that's a serious transparency issue," said Randolph Rice, a Maryland attorney and legal analyst. "Our justice system depends on open proceedings and the public needs to know that the person who is answering questions is the same person that is accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk."

A split image showing Charlie Kirk in a "Freedom" T-Shirt at a UVU campus event and his suspected assassin Tyler Robinson wearing an anti-suicide vest during a court appearance

Tyler Robinson, left, is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Kirk is pictured during an event at Utah Valley University, where he was shot and killed on Sept. 10, 2025. Robinson appeared on video at his initial hearing on Sept. 16, and hasn't been seen since. (Utah State Courts/Handout, Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via Reuters.)

Although it's likely that jail guards were with Robinson on the other end of the call, their presence isn't officially indicated in the court record. After his first remote hearing, several spectators wondered out loud whether it was even his voice the court heard over the monitor.

Robinson's second off-camera public hearing came days before he would have been due in court in person. The court announced Monday that that hearing would be postponed until January to allow lawyers on both sides more time for discovery and other preparations.

Charlie Kirk tosses hats to audience members at UVU shortly before his assassination

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk pictured shortly before he was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via Reuters)

Judge Tony Graf, who was appointed to the bench earlier this year, has been threading a fine needle as he balances interests of the public and the parties. He also told lawyers on both sides that they should file new briefs as part of their requests to limit or remove news cameras from future proceedings.

"When judges hide too much from the public, they risk losing the public's trust," Rice said. "Justice has to be seen to be believed. It could appear that the court is hiding something to either protect itself, the state or the defendant."

a gray slate reads "Utah County Jail" where Tyler Robinson's face should appear

A still image from the court stream shows a slate reading "Utah County Jail" where Tyler Robinson's face would have appeared. The 22-year-old is accused of assassinating Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and has attended his two latest public hearings remotely and without showing his face. (Utah 4th Judicial District Court)

Separately, he granted a motion that will allow Robinson to wear civilian clothes at all future court appearances but denied a motion to have him appear without restraints. He also said he would amend a court decorum order and block news photographers from taking pictures of those restraints or from showing Robinson entering or exiting the courtroom.

"There seems to be an inordinate concern with his public perception," said Joshua Ritter, a Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney and Fox News contributor. "The idea that he is not shown in custody, that he will be dressed up for court and no photos of his restraints. Great lengths [are] being made to make sure his presumption of innocence is maintained for the general public."

Mug shot of Charlie Kirk's suspected killer, Tyler Robinson

Booking photos for Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the Utah assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. (Utah Gov. Spencer Cox)

Jail officials previously told Fox News Digital that Robinson's first no-video hearing came at the request of the defense, in part because the hearing was expected to be short.

"The judge is being extremely cautious to avoid an appeal for unfairness later by the defendant," Rice said. "But while doing that, he is sacrificing transparency and that is a dangerous trade-off in a case this public."

At the hearing Monday, Graf also mentioned that prosecutors have requested to hold all future non-evidentiary hearings virtually. He did not rule on that motion.

"Judges certainly have discretion in shielding what the public sees in the courtroom, but this raises legitimate questions about transparency, particularly in such a high-profile case," Rice said.

Robinson has not yet entered a plea. His expected preliminary hearing, in which the defense would challenge the evidence used to arrest him and cross-examine the state's witnesses, has been postponed until January at the earliest.

It could be pushed back further, experts say, and it's unclear when the public will get another glimpse at the accused assassin.

"Keeping a defendant completely off camera for too long in a high-profile case like this only fans the flames of conspiracy," Rice said. "Conspiracies are born out of a lack of information, allowing the public to draw their own conclusions, no matter how far-fetched or unfounded."
