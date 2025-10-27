Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tyler Robinson

Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin will not show face in court, key hearing postponed

Tyler Robinson faces aggravated murder charge with potential death penalty in assassination of Charlie Kirk

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
close
WATCH LIVE: Suspected Charlie Kirk assassin returns to court — without showing his face Video

WATCH LIVE: Suspected Charlie Kirk assassin returns to court — without showing his face

Tyler Robinson returns to court for a hearing in the Charlie Kirk assassination case, where he is attending remotely from the Utah County Jail, without video.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspected assassin accused of shooting Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during a campus appearance at Utah Valley University last month, will no longer show his face in a Provo courthouse at a planned in-person hearing later this week.

Robinson is due in court Monday for a virtual appearance where he won't show his face, either, according to court officials. The judge is expected to weigh in on motions to allow him to wear street clothes in court and to bar cameras from the proceedings, but his tentatively scheduled preliminary hearing has been pushed back to January.

Robinson's defense was already expected to ask for more time at the now-canceled Oct. 30 hearing.

WHAT WILL BE TYLER ROBINSON’S DEFENSE STRATEGY? EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON ACCUSED CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN

A mugshot of suspected assassin Tyler Robinson wearing a protective vest with stubble on short hair, on the left, and victim Charlie Kirk in a blue suit and red tie on the right

This split image shows suspected assassin Tyler James Robinson, left, and victim Charlie Kirk, a founder of Turning Point USA, on the right. (Gov. Spencer Cox's office; AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In Utah, preliminary hearings can be delayed for months in cases involving serious felonies, sometimes up to a year, Skye Lazaro, a Salt Lake City-based defense attorney, told Fox News Digital earlier this month.

The hearing gives the defense a chance to cross-examine witnesses and force prosecutors to show evidence in court that establishes probable cause to bring charges in the alleged crime.

CHARLIE KIRK’S ASSASSINATION LEAVES UNANSWERED QUESTIONS AS INVESTIGATORS PIECE TOGETHER GAPS IN CASE

Charlie Kirk tosses hats to audience members at UVU shortly before his assassination

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an event in Utah. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via Reuters)

Robinson faces a top charge of aggravated murder, which carries the potential death penalty.

He is accused of climbing onto a campus rooftop with his grandfather's Mauser .30-06 and shooting Kirk once in the neck.

tyler robinson appears virtually in court from a utah jail wearing a green vest designed to prevent self-harm

Tyler Robinson appears virtually in Utah court on Sept. 16, 2025, to face charges in the assassination of Charlie Kirk. (Utah State Courts)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have previously alleged that they found the suspected murder weapon with his DNA on it and incriminating text messages in which he allegedly admitted to the crime to friends and family.

They also have video from the campus security system that allegedly shows him coming and going before and after the slaying. Additional evidence against him is expected to emerge at the preliminary hearing, once it is held.
Close modal

Continue