Trial for Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin will test new judge in ‘career-defining moment,’ attorneys say

Two Utah attorneys say newly appointed Judge Tony Graf will bring fairness, experience and steady leadership to the state’s most closely watched murder trial, a case one calls "the biggest legal case in Utah history."

Defense attorney Skye Lazaro told Fox News Digital she expects Graf to approach the high-profile proceedings involving Tyler Robinson, accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, with diligence and balance.

"He’s very conscientious… very fair," Lazaro said. "I would expect that he’s going to take his oath of office very seriously in working through this case."

Graf, a longtime Utah prosecutor before his appointment to the bench, will oversee the capital case against Robinson, accused in the high-profile killing of the Turning Point USA founder. Lazaro, who has known Graf professionally for years, said his background provides valuable experience but doesn’t compromise impartiality.

"He does have familiarity with the criminal justice system. I don’t think that’s going to impact his rulings one way or another," she said. "He’ll decide fairly, the best he can, based on what’s in front of him."

Attorney Nathan Evershed, who is not connected to the Robinson case but previously worked alongside Graf, told Fox News Digital: "This case is not only big, it literally could be the biggest legal case in Utah history. There’s not really been a case like this of such not only national but international significance."

He noted that Graf had "less than two months on the bench" when he was assigned the case, calling the appointment "apparently… randomly allocated."

Evershed, who served with Graf at the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, described him as "very diligent, very hardworking," someone who "got there early, understood his cases and really cared about doing the right thing."

While Graf lacks judicial experience, Evershed said he brings "years and thousands of hours of courtroom experience" from his time as a prosecutor. "He’s gone to trial many times… He was a prosecutor for many, many years," he said.

Evershed called the case a "career-defining moment" not just for Graf but for "literally everyone that’s involved in this case."

"It’s gonna be something that’s gonna be in the news for a long time, especially here in Utah," he said. "I have no doubt that this will go to trial… several weeks long and… highly scrutinized."

Lazaro emphasized that Graf’s commitment to judicial balance, between victims’ rights and a defendant’s constitutional protections, will be critical in a case already saturated with public attention.

"All judges… take their oath very seriously," she said. "Part of that is being unbiased and making rulings based on the facts and the law… I would expect that he’s going to do the very best job he can to be impartial and uphold his duty to the office."

Lazaro described Utah County’s growing number of death penalty filings as "somewhat unique or unlucky" for a newly appointed judge to face so early in his tenure.

"There’s a really steep learning curve going from practicing law to being on the bench," she said. "But that doesn’t mean he won’t do a good job… this case is going to be under scrutiny for years."

Lazaro noted that capital cases impose intense professional and personal strain, not only on attorneys and court staff but also on the judges who preside over them.

"Death penalty cases are hard… and when you add in media and political pressure — and calls for the death penalty early on — it makes it that much harder," she said. "It takes a toll on everybody involved."

Despite the case’s national attention, Lazaro said a change of venue is improbable.

"I wouldn’t expect that this case would change venue unless the defense moves for it or there’s a conflict," Lazaro said. "You’re not gonna get a more favorable jury with a change of venue because it’s nationally known… everybody’s talking about this case."

While acknowledging the challenges, Lazaro expressed confidence in Graf’s capability and fairness.

"Anyone appointed to the bench is deemed competent and experienced enough to handle any type of case," they said. "I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes, but I expect he’ll do the very best job he can."

Describing Graf’s demeanor, Evershed said, "He has a very calming demeanor. I think he has a very strong presence as well. He’s someone that doesn’t easily back down from his convictions."

He said that will serve Graf well as the case unfolds under intense national attention and likely "years of appellate review."

"This is a death penalty case," Evershed said. "Should the death penalty be enacted, this will be a case that will be highly scrutinized in terms of judicial rulings, orders, reviews, rulings on evidence."

"Your heart just really goes out to him," Evershed added. "You would hope to have at least 10 years of experience on the bench to handle this kind of quagmire. In this case, he had less than two months."

"I believe Judge Graf reflects well on the Utah Judiciary," he said. "He’s an experienced lawyer. He is someone that is careful. He is someone that likes to show respect to everybody in the courtroom."

"He’s not someone that’s gonna prematurely put his thumb on the scale for certain outcomes," Evershed added. "He understands his role… of judicial restraint and making sure that things are handled appropriately."

Evershed said the case will be long and complex, but believes Graf is prepared for the challenge.

"The amount of hearings… the amount of motions that are going to be filed… we can’t even calculate that," he said. "It’s going to take a long, long road, but eventually we’ll get there."

