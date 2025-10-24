Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

Lawyers for Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin ask to ban courtroom cameras amid ‘content tornado’

Defense argues heavy media coverage and restraints could bias potential jurors in capital murder case

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price , Melissa Chrise Fox News
close
Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin requests to wear civilian clothing during hearing Video

Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin requests to wear civilian clothing during hearing

The 'Outnumbered' panel discusses alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson's request to wear street clothes during trial hearings.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorneys for the man accused of assassinating Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk are asking a Utah judge to allow him to appear in civilian clothing and without restraints at all court proceedings, arguing that heavy media coverage and public commentary have already threatened his right to a fair trial.

In a 20-page filing submitted Oct. 22, Tyler Robinson’s legal team says the case has become a "content tornado," describing it as a social-media storm of commentary, speculation and viral videos that make any new images of the defendant in jail attire potentially devastating to the future jury pool.

Fox News has confirmed that Judge Tony Graf granted the state and Utah County Sheriff’s motion to classify their response as "private," meaning the public cannot access the state’s reply to Robinson’s motion through the court’s docket.

Prosecutors said their filing includes information from the court’s security director, Chris Palmer, outlining specific courthouse security measures in Robinson’s case.

JAIL'S TIGHT LEASH ON CHARLIE KIRK'S ALLEGED ASSASSIN ALL ABOUT 'SAFETY,' NOT SILENCING, EXPERT SAYS

Mug shot of Charlie Kirk's suspected killer, Tyler Robinson

Booking photos for Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the Utah assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. (Utah Gov. Spencer Cox)

A closed hearing appeared on the docket Friday morning. While no public details are attached to the entry, multiple sources confirm to Fox News that it relates to the defense request that Robinson be permitted to appear unshackled and in civilian clothing at all in-person proceedings.

The hearing was to be closed because it was going to cover security protocols specific to Robinson and the courthouse, sources confirmed. The next open hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 30 at 10 a.m., when Robinson is expected to appear in person.

The defense cites extensive coverage of Robinson’s early court appearances, including televised footage showing him in what appeared to be a bullet-proof or suicide vest during his first hearing. 

The motion also lists statements from public officials including President Donald Trump, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, and federal law enforcement leaders, who publicly discussed the investigation and expressed opinions about Robinson’s guilt and the possible death penalty.

According to the filing, Trump declared soon after Robinson’s arrest that authorities had caught the suspect "with a high degree of certainty" and added, "I hope he gets the death penalty."

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: LEGAL EXPERT UNPACKS DEFENSE CHALLENGES AND WHY EVIDENCE SECRECY COULD BE CRUCIAL

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox at press conference with FBI director after Charlie Kirk assassination, alongside suspect image

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at a press conference alongside FBI Director Kash Patel after the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk, as investigators circulate images of the suspect. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images; FBI)

That same day, the motion notes, Cox opened a press conference "dramatically" by proclaiming, "We got him," before outlining details of the ongoing investigation.

Defense lawyers argue that such public remarks, coupled with repeated broadcast images of Robinson in custody, have "polluted the waters of justice" and risk creating irreversible bias among potential jurors.

The filing relies heavily on Deck v. Missouri (2005), a U.S. Supreme Court decision restricting the use of restraints in court unless there is a specific, case-by-case security justification. The attorneys say that right extends beyond jury trials to any public court appearance, including pretrial hearings, given the constant livestreaming and online sharing of court footage.

PROSECUTION'S WEAK SPOT IN CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION CASE EMERGES: EXPERT

tyler robinson appears virtually in court from a utah jail wearing a green vest designed to prevent self-harm

Tyler Robinson appears virtually in Utah court on Sept. 16, 2025, to face charges in the assassination of Charlie Kirk. (Utah State Courts)

The team also challenges the Utah County Sheriff’s position that standard security policies apply automatically in high-profile cases, calling such policies unconstitutional without individualized findings.

Prosecutors and the sheriff’s office have suggested that Robinson could appear remotely to avoid public exposure. The defense counters that forcing remote appearances would violate Robinson’s right to be present in person for all stages of his capital prosecution, noting that the law doesn’t require a defendant to choose between personal attendance and the appearance of innocence.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

While objecting to restraints, Robinson’s attorneys agree with the sheriff that the court should limit or ban video and photographic coverage of proceedings. They argue that televised imagery contributes to sensationalism and undermines the ability to seat an impartial jury.

Fox News' Lee Ross contributed to this report. 

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
Close modal

Continue