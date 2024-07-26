The Obamas weigh into 2024 presidential race with endorsement after days of silence and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘THIS IS GOING TO BE HISTORIC’ – The Obamas weigh into 2024 presidential race with endorsement after days of silence. Continue reading …

‘WITH RESPECT’– Trump responds after FBI director testifies ‘shrapnel’ may have hit his ear, not a bullet. Continue reading …

‘POLITICAL LADDER’ – Governor emerges as potential Kamala Harris VP — Here's a look at his record. Continue reading …

‘VERY FISHY’ – Some Trump rally attendees reportedly forced to pay hundreds of dollars to get home. Continue reading …

MASSIVE ATTACK – Major rail system hit by 'arson' as trains canceled ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

PUSHING BACK – Democrat travels to swing state claiming JD Vance has ‘betrayed’ his values, he issues fiery response. Continue reading …

'WAR ON FAMILIES' – Conservative think tank dropping $18 million to highlight 'extremist' Harris agenda on parental rights. Continue reading …

MILLIONS ARE STILL COMING – Harris failed to combat ‘root causes’ of illegal immigration, former CBP union chief says. Continue reading …

REUNITED – Netanyahu to meet Trump as the Israeli leader looks to rekindle their relationship. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'NO-WIN SITUATION' – Biden campaign co-chair 'pissed off' at big donors for cutting off cash to the president. Continue reading …

FLASHBACK – Kamala Harris replacing President Biden dismissed by media . Continue reading …

'NEVER PUT IN CHARGE' – CNN's Daniel Dale claims all previous reporting on Harris being Border Czar was ‘wrong.’ Continue reading …

'HALF A PRESIDENT' – Politico column takes aim at Biden's ‘weakened capacity to wage arguments.’ Continue reading …

-

OPINION

JAMES GAGLIANO – When Secret Service puts DEI first, its protectees are endangered. Continue reading …

LOIS MCCLATCHIE MILLER – Around the world, parents resonate with Elon Musk as victims of trans ideology. Continue reading …

-

PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM - Kamala Harris looks like she is running for president of her high school class. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Guest host Kayleigh McEnany says America is at a crossroads. See video …

SEAN HANNITY – Kamala Harris is struggling to hide her radical record. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Biden never answers questions, he only generates more of them. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

'THEY TAKE US FOR GRANTED' – Black Americans sound off on misconceptions Democrats have about them. Continue reading …

IT'S HERE – 2024 Paris Olympics: Everything to know about the opening ceremony. Continue reading …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – Quiz of the week stars Elon Musk, a beer-drinking country singer and more of the latest, hottest news. Can you get a perfect score? Continue reading …

'I'M IN THE RIGHT' – Track coach files lawsuit after being fired for suggesting changes to trans athlete laws. Continue reading …

SUPER COOL – Lucky zoo animals are treated to a refreshing summer surprise as 500 bags of ice help create 10 tons of icy snow. See video …

WATCH

NEWT GINGRICH – We have to recognize that for many, Kamala Harris is the president. See video …

SAGE STEELE – I was disappointed that Biden was not pushed off the ticket a long time ago. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn













SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)







DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.