Fox News Digital's News Quiz: July 26, 2024

Which big-name Democrat did NOT join President Biden in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his 2024 replacement on Sunday? Barack Obama

Elizabeth Warren

Hillary Clinton

Gavin Newsom Biden became the first president not to seek re-election, despite being eligible for another term, since which commander in chief? Rutherford B. Hayes

Benjamin Harrison

Dwight D. Eisenhower

Lyndon B. Johnson A journalist recorded this anonymous lawyer rescuing part of an American flag that anti-Israel agitators burned outside which Washington landmark? The White House

The U.S. Capitol

Union Station

The Lincoln Memorial As the Paris Olympics get underway, Americans are celebrating the return of the games to the U.S. in 2034. Where will they be? Atlanta

Lake Placid

Log Angeles

Salt Lake City Kimberly Cheatle resigned her position as the head of which agency, in the wake of the attempted Trump assassination? FBI

Secret Service

U.S. Capitol Police

Pennsylvania State Police What’s the #1 state for religious liberty, according to a newly released First Liberty Institute report? Arkansas

Florida

Illinois

Montana Elon Musk made a surprise trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, telling Fox News he was a guest of: Former President Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

House Speaker Mike Johnson

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Twisters" star Glen Powell shotgunned a beer on stage with which country star? Luke Combs

Luke Bryan

Jason Aldean

Jelly Roll

