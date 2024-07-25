Kamala Harris can count on the Obamas: campaign releases new endorsement video

As support for presumed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris continues to roll in following President Biden's announcement that he would not be seeking a second term, a former president is now throwing in his support.

In a video endorsement, former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama called on Americans to join them in getting to work to elect the vice president, and gave their full support and commitment to doing everything they can to make her the next President of the United States.

Barack Obama can be heard first greeting Kamala, with Michelle chiming in as well.

"I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you. This is going to be historic," former first lady Michelle Obama said.

"We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," former President Obama says following his wife.

The former president then calls Harris a "happy warrior."

"Well, the— look, you’re a happy warrior," former President Obama said.

"Indeed," Harris answers back.

"And the country needs a happy warrior," the former first lady said.

The endorsement comes as Harris for President kicks off a Weekend of Action marking 100 days until Election Day.

The Obamas’ endorsement adds to the growing support for the vice president’s candidacy, including endorsements from labor unions, advocacy groups, and dozens of Democratic elected officials.

"It's time for us to rally around you, your candidacy. This is not on you, it's not just on you and Doug, it's on all of us. ... We've got to register, we've got to vote. ... So, let's all roll up our sleeves and make it happen," the former First Lady said in a statement.