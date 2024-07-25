Conservative think tank dropping $18 million to highlight 'extremist' Harris agenda on parental rights

FIRST ON FOX: A conservative think tank has launched an eight-figure effort to highlight VP Kamala Harris’ record on parental rights and transgender issues that the group’s founder will show that the presumptive Democratic nominee is an "extremist" on those issues.

"American Principles Project just launched our $18 million, seven states, 7 million voter, Every Family Votes campaign in the most important swing states in the country and it's important for the presidency, but also to make sure that we have a Senate majority once President Trump wins," Terry Schilling, President of the American Principles Project, told Fox News Digital.

"It's very clear to us and to millions of other Americans who care about the American family that this November is going to be the most important election that we've had in a very long time for parental rights and for the innocence of our children, especially in light of Kamala Harris' positions and actions that she's taken over the years," Schilling said. "We're going to make sure that voters all across the country know just how extreme Kamala Harris is when it comes to protecting our kids, when it comes to protecting normalcy and decency, and when it also comes to protecting parental rights."

Schilling told Fox News Digital that ads that have already been released examining Harris’ record, including a viral ad from Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dave McCormick, are the "tip of the iceberg."

"For example, a lot of people don't know that Kamala, as AG of California, oversaw the first ever taxpayer funded gender transition for an inmate," Schilling said. "She gave an inmate, who was convicted of murder, taxpayer funded gender transition and put him on parole in order for him to transition his gender. It's absolutely crazy."

Schilling continued, "Kamala is opposed to parental rights when it comes to protecting children from these radical ideas about gender. And from these procedures, she's against protecting girls' sports. The list goes on and on, and we're going to make sure that every persuadable voter knows just how crazy and radical Kamala Harris is."

Issues that the group will focus on, according to Schilling, are Harris’ support of the Equality Act "which would put gender identity into Civil Rights law, and the Biden administration’s support of biological males in girls' sports."

Schilling says his group "is going to be looking at and exposing her record over the past four years."

"In the Biden administration, we're going to make sure that voters know that she was part of the Biden war on families," Schilling said, adding that the "lamestream media’s" unwillingness to cover these issues makes APP’s work even more important.

"Our job is to make sure that every voter in the country knows that Kamala Harris will take away your rights as a parent to protect your children from all these nefarious influences in our culture," Schilling said.

"She won't protect our schools. She won't. She won't fix our schools, let alone that, but we're going to make sure that every voter knows we're going to do the job of the mainstream media and make sure that voters know just how radical and extreme Kamala has been when it comes to the American family."

Schilling also told Fox News Digital he was inspired by how focused former President Trump is on the issues that APP plans to highlight.

"President Trump's all in on protecting the American family," Schilling said. "The issue of protecting our kids and protecting parental rights is something that he's been passionate about and has led on from the very beginning, and so it's a no-brainer for us to get behind him and support him with such a campaign and such a large campaign as what we're doing right now."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment and did not receive a response.