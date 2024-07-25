Expand / Collapse search
LAURA: Kamala Harris looks like she is running for president of her high school class

Kamala Harris has no notable accomplishments, Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: This is all propaganda about Kamala

Laura: This is all propaganda about Kamala

Fox News host Laura Ingraham uncovers the 'Kamala cover-up' on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shreds the cover-up of Vice President Kamala Harris on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: The media – they're desperately jamming Kamala Harris' career into the memory hole because despite all the positions she has held, she has no notable accomplishments, only a collection of failures. 

She's almost 60 years old. She's been senator, vice president, of course, in her state, she had her own record, but the record there is so bad that the people who run her campaign have decided to hide it all together.  

If you think about it, when you watch her, she looks like someone running for president of her high school class, not president of the United States.  

We have real problems in America and we need a real president. Harris cannot fill that role and that will be a problem for her in this campaign. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.