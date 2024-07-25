SEAN HANNITY: Kamala Harris is struggling to hide her radical record

Fox News host Sean Hannity argues the choice has never been more clear for who the president should be on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Despite the honeymoon and the sugar high in the days after Kamala's ascension , a brand-new Emerson College poll found that Trump is still leading in key battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. It's tight in Wisconsin.

DEMOCRATS THROWN INTO CHAOS AS THEY FACE TIGHT DEADLINE TO REPLACE BIDEN

Meanwhile, Trump is up by two nationwide in a New York Times poll and despite all the glowing coverage from the state-run media mob, Harris is struggling to hide her radical record. By the way, on this show, our vetting has only just begun.

Today, House Democrats were sent this memo begging them to pretend that Kamala's "border czar" title was invented out of nowhere by Republicans. The document goes on to detail how Kamala really wasn't involved with the border, even though she was second in command in the Biden administration for the past three years, specifically tasked with preventing illegal immigrants from several different countries.