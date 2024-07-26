Trump blasts FBI Director Wray’s testimony of ‘shrapnel’ hitting him and not a bullet

Former President Donald Trump used his Truth Social platform on Thursday evening to rip into FBI Director Christopher Wray after his congressional hearing regarding the assassination attempt on Trump.

Wray testified that he wasn’t sure if it was a bullet that struck Trump in the ear while he was at an outdoor rally in Butler, Penn., on July 13.

"I think with respect to former President Trump there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that, you know, hit his ear," Wray said at Wednesday’s hearing.

Trump, who nominated Wray as the FBI director in 2017, went full blast on his former appointee after the hearing.

"FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively "uneventful" - Wrong!" Trump wrote on his on social media site.

"That’s why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels. His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments - with zero retribution.

"No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a "bullet wound to the ear," and that is what it was. No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!"

Trump was shot in his right ear at the rally and U.S. Secret Service agents swooped in to surround him, pick him up off the stage and help walk him down the stairs and into a vehicle waiting for him.

The presumed shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead by the Secret Service. Two other people were injured from gunfire and former firefighter Corey Comperatore died at the scene while protecting his family.

Trump was treated and released at a nearby hospital and then showed up at the Republican National Convention just days later with a bandage on his ear.

Kimberly Cheatle, who was the director of the Secret Service at the time, faced calls for her resignation, to which she vehemently said she would not step down. After her testimony before Congress this week, Cheatle resigned.

Wray now faces similar scrutiny, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"We’ve all seen the video, we’ve seen the analysis, we’ve heard it from multiple sources in different angles that a bullet went through his ear. I’m not sure it matters that much," Johnson said at the hearing.

Johnson added that Wray "was not forthcoming with some of the information that we would expect."

"There’s a lot of frustration and concern about the leadership with these agencies," Johnson said.



