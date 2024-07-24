Track coach files lawsuit after being fired for suggesting changes to trans athlete laws: 'I'm in the right'

Former track and field coach John Parks is taking a legal stand after allegedly being fired from Lake Oswego High School for sending a letter to Oregon state officials concerning laws related to transgender athletes.

The Liberty Justice Center revealed in a press release on Thursday that it has filed a First Amendment lawsuit against the Lake Oswego School District and the Lake Oswego School Board for unfairly terminating Parks last month for expressing his opinion on transgender athlete policies.

Parks remained defiant, telling Fox News Digital, "I'm in the right here."

Senior counsel at the Liberty Justice Center Buck Dougherty said in a statement, "Coach Parks was retaliated against, falsely accused of discriminatory behavior, denied an appeal, and fired—just for exercising his constitutional right to free speech as a private citizen."

Dougherty added, "His proposal was a common-sense solution to a growing national debate. We are proud to stand up for his constitutional rights through this lawsuit, and we look forward to holding the District and the Board accountable for this egregious violation of free speech and due process."

In May, Parks wrote a letter to the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) encouraging the state to adopt a transgender athlete policy similar to World Aquatics by creating an open division where "all sex and gender identities" are welcome to compete.

The Liberty Justice Center said that Parks was then accused of violating the district’s harassment policy when OSAA member Marshall Haskins filed a complaint accusing him of discriminating against a transgender student.

After an investigation, the school district ruled that the policy was violated and terminated Parks’ contract. He was also denied a request for an appeal.

The lawsuit will be seeking money damages, restoration of Parks' old position and a declaration saying that the school district violated his First Amendment rights.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Parks emphasized the harm and unfairness of allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls' events for both the female and transgender runners.

"It puts [trans athletes] in a position where they can't feel fully celebrated because they know that they're impacting the female athletes in a way that the female athletes often and mostly do resent. And so that has to be spared. For them to be able to compete, there should be a separate category so that they can be celebrated and not vilified and not booed," Parks said.

He added to Fox News Digital, "I want them to not have to face that. I want them to be able to enjoy the love of running without the stress of having to be competing in that division where they're going to face that."

Parks argued that the current policy is unfair to girls, with a large number of people agreeing.

"Everybody that I have spoken to has been 100% supportive. There's been no negative reaction from anybody anywhere regarding my statements at all. There seems to be a general consensus that I'm in the right here," Parks said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Lake Oswego School District for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

