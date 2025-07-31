Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

NYPD officers line streets to honor colleague killed in Park Ave shooting

Officer Didarul Islam leaves behind pregnant wife and two sons after gunman's deadly rampage

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for NYPD officer killed in Midtown Manhattan office attack Video

WATCH LIVE: Funeral for NYPD officer killed in Midtown Manhattan office attack

Services begin with a viewing at a Bronx mosque for NYPD officer Didarul Islam followed by a procession. Officer Islam was off duty and working a security job when he was shot and killed by a gunman in a Midtown Manhattan office building.

New York City police officers lined city streets on Thursday morning to honor their colleague who was killed when a gunman entered a Midtown Manhattan office building and opened fire earlier this week.

Officer Didarul Islam was one of four people killed inside the building on Monday evening. Islam, a 36-year-old immigrant from Bangladesh, was a father of two whose wife is pregnant with their third child. 

On Thursday, services for Islam began with a viewing at Parkchester Jame Masjid, a mosque in the Bronx. 

Officers in dress uniform lined up four rows deep in front of the mosque before viewings began. 

The viewings on Thursday will be followed by a prayer service. Islam will then be buried at a cemetery in Totowa, New Jersey.

MAMDANI, CUOMO CLASH OVER WHO IS BETTER AT SUPPORTING LAW ENFORCEMENT AFTER MANHATTAN MASS SHOOTING

New York Police officers gather outside mosque

New York Police officers gather outside the Parkchester Jame Masjid mosque for the funeral of officer Didular Islam, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

New York Police officers gather outside mosque

New York Police officers gather outside the Parkchester Jame Masjid mosque for the funeral of officer Didarul Islam, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Islam was off duty, working security for the building when he was killed. The office building housed both Blackstone, an investment firm, and the NFL headquarters, among other companies. 

Slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam

NYPD officer Didarul Islam was killed when a gunman opened fire in a Manhattan office building where the off-duty officer was providing security on July 28, 2025. (X/@NYPDNews)

Islam served as a school safety agent before becoming a patrol officer less than four years ago. He was assigned to a precinct in the Bronx, where he lived with his wife and two sons.

    New York Police officers hang a banner for the funeral of officer Didarul Islam, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

    People arrive at the Parkchester Jame Masjid mosque for the funeral of officer Didular Islam, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

EMPLOYEES ACROSS AMERICA SHAKEN BY DEADLY OFFICE ATTACK: WHAT TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE

"He was doing the job that we asked him to do," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. "He put himself in harm’s way. He made the ultimate sacrifice. He died as he lived. A hero."

    New York Police officers hug as they gather outside the Parkchester Jame Masjid mosque for the funeral of officer Didular Islam, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

    New York Police officer Omair Butt, right, adjusts his cap while gathering with others outside the Parkchester Jame Masjid mosque for the funeral of officer Didular Islam, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

    A New York Police officer greets colleagues and friends before attending the funeral for officer Didarul Islam, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD officer, met with Islam’s family and attended the dignified transfer of the slain officer. Adams said that Islam "embodies what this city is all about. He’s a true blue New Yorker, not only in the uniform he wore."

New York Police officers gather outside mosque

New York Police officers gather outside the Parkchester Jame Masjid mosque for the funeral of officer Didular Islam, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Police have identified the gunman as 27-year-old Shane Tamura. Tamura, a Las Vegas resident with a history of mental health issues, began shooting in the lobby before moving to another floor and later turning the gun on himself.

Fox News Digital’s Rachel Wolf and The Associated Press contributed to this report.