NYC shooting: What to know about Shane Tamura, gunman who killed 4 including NYPD cop in Midtown Manhattan

A lone gunman walked into a midtown Manhattan office building Monday afternoon and opened fire, killing five people – including an NYPD officer – before turning the gun on himself.

Speaking at a press conference later Monday, NYC Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch identified the shooter as Shane Temura, a 27-year-old Las Vegas resident with a history of mental health issues.

Tisch said Tamura had driven across state lines, with his vehicle having been seen as recently as 4:24 p.m. Monday in Columbia, New Jersey, not long before he unleashed a barrage of gunfire.

Officers found a rifle case with rounds, a loaded revolver, ammunition and magazines, a backpack, and medication prescribed to Tamura, Tisch said.

The vehicle was searched by the NYPD’s bomb squad but found to be clear of any explosives. Police said Tamura is believed to have acted alone and there is no longer a threat to the community.

"According to our law enforcement partners in Las Vegas, Mr. Tamura, has a documented mental health history," Tisch said. "His motives are still under investigation and we are working to understand why he targeted this particular location."

The building Tamura entered and opened fire, 345 Park Avenue, is a commercial building where tenants include the NFL, Rudin Management, KPMG and Blackstone.

Documents obtained by Fox News Digital indicate Tamura had a concealed carry permit that was issued on June 14 and valid for five years. Tamura also carried a private investigator license and had a misdemeanor for trespassing not amounting to burglary in 2023.

Earlier records show Tamura played football at Granada Hills Charter in Granada Hills, California, which is about 25 miles northwest of Los Angeles. He had also worked as a security guard at a Las Vegas casino.

The gunman was armed with a rifle and first opened fire in the lobby of the building on 52nd Street and Park Avenue. He went to another floor and shot people there, sources told Fox News, before going up to the 33rd floor and shooting himself. Police are still searching for a motive in Monday’s deadly shooting.