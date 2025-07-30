NFL releases statement after mass shooting at league headquarters in NYC: 'Resilient and united'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL released its first statement since a mass shooting at the league’s headquarters in New York City Monday night.

"The NFL is deeply grateful for the global outpouring of support following the tragic act of violence at the New York City building that houses our league office among other organizations," the statement on X said.

"We honor the four innocent lives lost, including NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, whose heroism will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with the survivors as they begin the difficult journey of physical and emotional recovery.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The NFL family is resilient and united, and, together, we will find strength in one another as we heal."

Fox News Digital obtained multiple memos sent to NFL employees by Commissioner Roger Goodell, who has been updating staffers since Monday night.

The first memo explained how an NFL employee was "seriously injured" in the shooting by 27-year-old Shane Tamura, who took his own life on the 33rd floor at 345 Park Ave. after unleashing a barrage of bullets in the lobby. The employee was said to be in stable condition at a hospital.

NFL TELLS NEW YORK CITY EMPLOYEES TO WORK FROM HOME AFTER SHOOTING

A memo came out Tuesday that told all of the NFL's NYC employees to work remotely at least through the end of next week.

"The office will remain closed during this time, and we ask that you do not attempt to enter the building until we confirm that it is ready for us to return," the memo said.

Goodell also said in the memo that "our hearts go out to all of the victims and their families, and we are deeply grateful for the first responders and medical staff who acted so quickly and continue to provide care."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams revealed Tuesday on Fox 5 NY’s "Good Day New York" that the gunman was trying to target the NFL’s headquarters but took the wrong elevator bank. He said the floor he took was for Rudin Management.

Adams added that Tamura alluded to suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, better known as CTE. He had a grievance with the NFL.

"He seemed to have blamed the NFL," the mayor said. "The NFL headquarters was located in the building, and he mistakenly went up the wrong elevator bank."

Adams said investigators were going through the "suicide note" the gunman left. An official told Fox News Digital the three-page note was found in the gunman's wallet and made references to CTE and expressed anger toward the NFL over the degenerative brain disease.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This has been a challenging time for our entire team. Please continue to take care of yourselves and one another. If you need additional support, do not hesitate to reach out to your manager or HR. We are here for you," Goodell’s latest memo said.

The three other victims killed in the shooting were Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner, security guard Aland Etienne and Rudin Management associate Julia Hyman.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.