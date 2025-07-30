Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Security

Employees across America shaken by deadly office attack: What to know to stay safe

Expert advises employees to know emergency exits and recommends 'Run, Hide, Fight' framework for office security

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
CEO urges companies to prioritize safety: ‘Know your exits, care for your people’ Video

CEO urges companies to prioritize safety: ‘Know your exits, care for your people’

Patrick Timlin, the Chief Executive Officer at SilverSEAL Corporation, urged companies to adopt proactive safety strategies following the recent NYC attack. (Fox News Digital)

When a gunman opened fire at 345 Park Avenue, panic spilled out of the Manhattan skyscraper, reaching many Americans working far from the glass towers of corporate New York.

Patrick Timlin, CEO of SilverSEAL Corporation and a veteran of both law enforcement and private security, told Fox News Digital that security "is not just for skyscrapers, but for the town hall in a small county, a school, or a mom-and-pop grocery store."

Timlin wants everyday professionals, from software engineers in suburban office parks to receptionists in distribution centers, to realize that the most effective defense starts with simplicity, consistency, and awareness. 

"Stress-free, not fear-based," he said. "You empower people when you train them."

MANHATTAN HIGH-RISE SHOOTING VICTIMS: NYPD OFFICER, BLACKSTONE EXECUTIVE AND SECURITY GUARD AMONG THOSE KILLED

Two women walk by police tape following the Midtown Manhattan shooting

Pedestrians walk by police tape on the corner of Lexington Avenue and 53rd Street, near a Manhattan office building after a shooting, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

NYPD speaks with a women as she exits a building

A New York police officer talks with a woman as she exits a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a police officer, on Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

For Timlin, the most effective workplace security measures don’t come from fear-driven protocols or flashy gadgets. 

"It’s not about paranoia," he says. "It’s about awareness."

He points to one of the most overlooked safety gaps: employees not knowing their own office layout. 

"You’d be surprised how many people take the elevator to the third floor every day, grab coffee, and don’t have any clue where the emergency exits are," Timlin explains. "That’s a problem."

He advised employees to know your exits, know your options if forced to exit and walk the space to keep an eye on potentially hiding spots.

The weapon used by mass shooter in the Park Avenue massacre

The bloodstained rifle used by Tamura in the deadly attack at 345 Park Ave., New York City, NY, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Courtesy New York Post)

He recommended that organizations adopt the "Run, Hide, Fight" framework from the Department of Homeland Security and tailor it to their office.

"You might not get to choose the order," he adds, "but you should know the principles."

"Training doesn’t need to frighten people. It just needs to stick," Timlin says. "Done right, it’s stress-free, not fear-based. That’s how you empower people."

MANHATTAN SHOOTER SHANE TAMURA GOT 'LOWER PART' OF RIFLE FROM ASSOCIATE, NYC MAYOR SAYS

Before investing the latest in the tech space, Timlin encouraged companies to invest in a risk assessment of the office space and create a measured plan to accommodate safety gaps.

"Don’t start buying widgets off the shelf that you don’t need," he said. "They’re going to gather dust, and people are going to forget about it."

He shared that he’s created a risk assessment plan and often companies miss the obvious — and free — options.

"If you fortify three sides of the house and the back door is still open, you missed something," he said. "Just by locking the doors—something that costs nothing—you can close major gaps. You’d be surprised how often we see that."

    A New York City Police (NYPD) officer stands outside the 345 Park Avenue building, the scene of last night's deadly shootings in Midtown Manhattan in New York on July 29, 2025.  (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

    NYPD Crime Scene Unit investigator takes pictures of a bullet hole at the scene of a deadly mass shooting in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. July 29, 2025. (Kylie Cooper/Reuters)

    A New York police investigator exits her vehicle at the scene outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot including a police officer, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Timlin emphasized that a security program should be a "living, breathing thing."

"Security mitigation services should be evidence-based, not cookie-cutter," he said. "It needs to be meaningful and manageable. That’s what I call M&M."

Whether in a Manhattan skyscraper or a suburban office park, safety starts with awareness, preparation, and compassion. 

"You empower people when you train them," Timlin said. "This isn’t about paranoia. It’s about knowing your exits, locking the back door, and looking out for one another."

A gunman outside a midtown Manhattan building with a weapon.

A gunman with a weapon outside a midtown Manhattan building where multiple people were shot on Monday.  (Obtained by New York Post)

Office workers barricade themselves in an NYC office as an active shooter is on their floor

Employees in an office on the 33rd floor of 345 Park Avenue barricade themselves as an active shooter situation is in effect on their floor, New York City, NY, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Obtained by Fox News)

Recent Incidents:

Two high-profile acts of violence, less than a year apart, have dramatically reshaped how corporate America thinks about workplace safety.

On Monday, a gunman opened fire at 345 Park Avenue in Manhattan, killing four and injuring several others. The attacker, 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura, entered the office tower with an assault rifle and body armor, fatally shooting a security guard, a Blackstone executive, a Rudin Management associate, and an off-duty NYPD officer before taking his own life. 

Surveillance footage showed employees barricading themselves in offices.

Police investigate the bullet at the scene of CEO Brian Thompson's murder in New York City

A member of the NYPD Crime Scene Unit takes a picture of a shell casing found at the scene where the CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson was reportedly shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan, in New York City, U.S., December 4, 2024. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

    Luigi Mangione pictured in a Pennsylvania mugshot after his arrest in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

    This 2017 file photo of Brian Thompson was released via Businesswire when he was named Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare Unit in 2017. (Businesswire)

    A surveillance image released by the NYPD shows the suspect in the shooting death of United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. (NYPD Crimestoppers)

    A surveillance image released by the NYPD shows the suspect in the shooting death of United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. (NYPD Crimestoppers)

PREPARED, NOT PARANOID: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM A POSSIBLE TERROR ATTACK

Just eight months earlier, on Dec. 4, 2024, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was ambushed and shot outside a hotel ahead of an investor event.

The gunman, identified as Luigi Mangione, allegedly planned the attack in advance. Authorities described it as a targeted assassination.

Chunli Zhao appears for his arraignment

Chunli Zhao appears for his arraignment at San Mateo Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Zhao, a farmworker charged with killing seven people at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms told investigators he was spurred to carry out the shootings after his supervisor demanded he pay $100 to repair a forklift damaged at work.  (Shae Hammond/Bay Area News Group via AP, Pool, File)

In Chesapeake, Virginia in 2022, Andre Marcus Bing, a 31-year-old Walmart supervisor, opened fire in a break room, killing six coworkers before turning the gun on himself. Bing had complained of harassment and left behind a manifesto filled with resentment. 

A few months later, in Half Moon Bay, California in 2023, Chunli Zhao, a 66-year-old farmworker, killed seven colleagues at two agricultural sites after expressing grievances over mistreatment and wages. That attack, carried out in a rural setting with limited oversight, highlighted how even small, tight-knit operations are not immune to internal violence.

    Louisville police identified 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon as the gunman in an attack on an Old National Bank in the city's downtown neighborhood.  (Connor Sturgeon/LinkedIn)

    Connor Sturgeon was killed by responding officers after he opened fire on a bank in Louisville. (Connor Sturgeon/LinkedIn)

    Surveillance video shows 25-year-old bank employee Connor Sturgeon. (Louisville Metro Police Department)

Then in Louisville, Kentucky in 2023, Connor Sturgeon, a 25-year-old bank employee facing termination, walked into a staff meeting and killed five coworkers while live-streaming the assault.

