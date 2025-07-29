Off-duty NYPD officer, father of 2 killed in deranged gunman's Manhattan rampage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An off-duty NYPD officer was fatally shot in Manhattan on Monday was identified as 36-year-old Didarul Islam, a father of two whose wife is pregnant with their third child.

Islam, an immigrant from Bangladesh, was one of four people killed when 27-year-old Shane Tamura opened fire inside a Midtown Manhattan office building on Monday evening. Tamura, a Las Vegas resident with a history of mental health issues, began shooting in the lobby before moving to another floor and later turning the gun on himself.

The office building housed both Blackstone, an investment firm, and the NFL headquarters, among other companies. Islam was working security for the building when he was killed.

President Donald Trump called the shooting "tragic" and said that he trusted law enforcement "to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence." He also expressed his sympathies to the loved ones of the victims and concluded, "God bless the New York Police Department, and God Bless New York."

"Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department. He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today," the NYPD wrote on X.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch mourned Islam in a post, saying, "May Police Officer Didarul Islam’s memory be a blessing."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD officer, met with Islam’s family and attended the dignified transfer of the slain officer. Adams said that Islam "embodies what this city is all about. He’s a true blue New Yorker, not only in the uniform he wore."

Adams ordered all flags on city buildings and stationary flagstaffs to be lowered to half-staff "until further notice" in honor of Islam.

"Officer Didarul Islam died as he lived, a hero and protector of New York City. We will never forget you," Adams wrote in a post on X along with photos from the dignified transfer.

Adams told Fox 5 New York on Tuesday that it appeared "as though he was going after the employees at the NFL," but took the wrong elevator bank, which is how he ended up on Rudin Management’s floor.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul expressed a similar sentiment, saying he "represented the very best of New York."

"An immigrant from Bangladesh, he joined the NYPD to protect his city — and gave his life doing so," Hochul wrote. "He leaves behind a wife, two young sons and a third child on the way. We hold his family in our prayers tonight."

Hochul also ordered flags half-staff in honor of Islam and the other victims of Monday's shooting.

In the wake of the tragedy, Hochul called for a "national assault weapons ban."

"The time to act is now. The American people are tired of thoughts and prayers," she said. "They deserve action. Congress must summon the courage to stand up to the gun lobby and finally pass a national assault weapons ban before more innocent lives are stolen."

Controversial Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, an outspoken critic of the NYPD who has called to defund the police, also mourned Islam online.

"A Bangladeshi immigrant who joined the NYPD four years ago, he lived in Parkchester with his pregnant wife, their two young children, and his elderly parents," Mamdani wrote. "When he joined the police department, his mother asked him why he would pursue such a dangerous job. He told her it was to leave behind a legacy that his family could be proud of. He has done that, and more."

Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner was killed in the shooting, according to the firm. The names of the other two victims have not yet been released to the public.

The NFL confirmed that one employee was "seriously injured," according to a memo written by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell obtained by Fox News. The league did not identify the employee.