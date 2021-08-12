NYPD escorts Pentagon police officer killed in stabbing attack home before Brooklyn funeral

The New York City Police Department on Wednesday escorted the body of slain Pentagon police officer George Gonzalez, who was killed in a stabbing attack outside the Department of Defense headquarters, back to his hometown of Brooklyn before his funeral scheduled to be held next week.

Video shared online by the NYPD Highway Patrol showed a marked police car with its lights flashing leading the way as a hearse carrying the "hero" Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer trailed close behind. At least a half dozen black police SUVs also with their lights on followed in procession.

"Let us never forget the ultimate sacrifice he made," NYPD Highway Patrol tweeted.

Gonzalez, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq, was killed on Aug. 3 when the FBI said an individual got off a bus at the Pentagon Transit Center in Arlington, Va., around 10:40 a.m. and attacked him without provocation. A struggle ensued with the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Austin William Lanz, who mortally wounded Gonzalez before shooting himself with the officer’s service weapon.

Other officers engaged Lanz, who died at the scene, the FBI said.

Last week, law enforcement and first responders paid their respects to Gonzalez again as his body was brought to a funeral home in Washington, D.C., leaving the custody of the medical examiner. His girlfriend and brother were accompanied by Chief of Pentagon Police Woody Kusse on Friday, as they first placed flowers on a police mourning vehicle outside the medical examiner’s office, WJLA reported.

The caravan was saluted by DC Fire and EMS personnel as it drove to the funeral home. In additional to the land units paying their respects, fire boats provided a water salute as the procession passed over the John Philip Sousa Bridge.

Gonzalez joined the Pentagon Force Protection Agency as a police officer on July 22, 2018. A military and police veteran, he previously served with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Transportation Security Administration and the U.S. Army.

He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq. A native of Brooklyn, New York, he was a die-hard Yankees fan, the Pentagon Protection Agency said in a statement. He was a graduate of New York City’s Canarsie High School.

"We are heartbroken over the death of our son and brother, but we are so very very proud of the life he lived," his family said in a statement.

"George devoted his life to serving his country; first in the military, and then, as a law enforcement officer, he continued to serve by protecting service members and citizens of this country. He had an infectious personality and was fiercely loved by his family and friends. He loved his country, his family, and the Yankees. He was one of the good guys with a big heart, and we will miss him always."

Though no motive had been released for the attack, court records obtained by the Associated Press showed Lanz was arrested in April in Cobb County, Ga., on criminal trespassing and burglary charges.

The same day, a separate criminal case was filed against Lanz with six additional charges, including two counts of aggravated battery on police, a count of making a terrorist threat and a charge for rioting in a penal institution. Lanz had enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in October 2012 but was "administratively separated" less than a month later and never earned the title Marine.

Lanz’s family released a statement of its own expressing heartbreak for Gonzalez’s loss and thanking the officer’s family "for his service and dedication to the safety and well-being of our country."

The statement also detailed how Lanz had dealt with "many mental health challenges" the last months of his life. Despite time spent in the criminal justice system, hospital stays and mental health evaluation, Lanz’ family said he never received a diagnosis and "was unable to sufficiently deal with his mental health nor get the help he so desperately needed," WJLA reported.