Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC sees 11 separate shootings, stabbings hours after Adams vowed to ‘turn this crime thing around’

Overall crime in New York City is up by more than 30% compared to last June

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City witnessed 11 separate shooting and stabbing incidents within a six-hour time frame after Democratic Mayor Eric Adams promised Sunday to "turn this crime thing around" in the Big Apple. 

In spates of violence stretching across all five boroughs, at least 12 people were shot, and two people were stabbed Sunday night. 

Two people died as a result of the violence – one in a stabbing and one in a shooting. 

The fatalities included 52-year-old Oscar Gutierrez, who suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso at 6:30 p.m. near Jamaica Avenue and Queens Boulevard. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. 

ERIC ADAMS ADMITS HE WAS ‘SHOCKED’ ABOUT ‘HOW BAD’ NYC WAS BEFORE TAKING OFFICE 

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference at City Hall in New York City, U.S., January 24, 2022. 

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference at City Hall in New York City, U.S., January 24, 2022.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

The second fatality occurred as a result of what police believe to be a gang-related shooting that unfolded just before 11 p.m. in Harlem near the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and 115th Street, New York Post reported. A 34-yeared-old man was shot and killed in the incident. 

Regarding non-deadly incidents, a 16-year-old was left in critical condition after someone opened fire during a fight that broke out at around 8:24 p.m. in Brownsville near Rockaway Avenue. Three others suffered gunshot wounds and another two people suffered graze wounds. 

In the Bronx, a 13-year-old girl and her mother were shot on Bristow Street just before 9 p.m. Both are in stable condition. 

Just blocks away about two hours earlier, a woman walking her dog was struck by gunfire on Southern Boulevard at approximately 7 p.m. 

In Brooklyn, a 74-year-old woman was sitting in the courtyard of the Louis Heaton Pink Houses in East New York at about 6:36 p.m. when she heard gunfire and felt a sharp pain in her stomach. She was rushed to Brookdale Hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound and was in stable condition. 

A second stabbing victim in Queens survived. The man was attacked in Flushing Meadows Corona Park just before 8 p.m., police said. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell attend a news conference with Attorney General Letitia James and others to announce a new lawsuit against "ghost gun" distributors on June 29, 2022. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell attend a news conference with Attorney General Letitia James and others to announce a new lawsuit against "ghost gun" distributors on June 29, 2022.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images))

On Staten Island, a woman walked into Richmond University Medical Center with a gunshot wound Sunday night, police said. In Brooklyn, a man was shot on New York Avenue around 11:15 p.m. in the Little Haiti neighborhood.

 In Manhattan, another man was shot at approximately 11:30 p.m. in Harlem. 

About twenty minutes after midnight, someone was shot near West 22nd Street and Sixth Avenue in Manhattan by a suspect who police said fled in a white SUV. A nearby police vehicle was struck by a bullet, but no officers were hurt.  

In an interview with WBLS radio earlier Sunday, Adams lauded the 24.2% decline in shootings and 31.6% decline in homicides in June compared to the same month last year, while also noting that "predatory crimes" such as robberies and burglaries still need to be adequately confronted. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks about a crackdown on counterfeit temporary license plates on July 5, 2022 in Springfield Gardens, Queens. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks about a crackdown on counterfeit temporary license plates on July 5, 2022 in Springfield Gardens, Queens.  ((Photo by Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images))

NYPD crime statistics show the city’s overall crime rose by more than 30% compared to June 2021. 

"It is unfortunate the climate we’re working under … where the entire criminal-justice apparatus has turned away from the public and the rights of the public to live safe in their city," Adams said, decrying the "catch, release and repeat" approach he viewed the criminal justice system and prosecutors take. 

"We took almost 3,800 guns off the streets, and many of the people who had carried those guns were able to return to the streets," Adams said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re going to turn this crime thing around, and when we do so, people are going to really see the progress we’ve made in other parts of the city," the mayor added. "Public safety and justice are prerequisites for prosperity. If you’re not safe you really can’t thrive… Public safety is crucial."

"Crime has really taken all of the oxygen out of the room," he said. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 