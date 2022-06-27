Eric Adams admits he was 'shocked' at 'how bad' NYC was before taking office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he was "shocked" at "how bad" New York City had become after reviewing internal data upon taking office.

"Let me tell you something: When I started looking into this, I was shocked at how bad this place is," he said of the city in comment to the New York Post.

Adams made the remarks while riding the city’s subway system for more than three hours last week, and described to the outlet that he began reviewing internal data on city operations after he was sworn in on Jan. 1 of this year.

"It was probably the third — third or fourth week in January. I spent a lot of time in the office," he said.

NEW YORK CITY MAYOR ERIC ADAMS TO APPOINT ‘GUN VIOLENCE CZAR’ AS SHOOTINGS, KILLINGS PERSIST: REPORT

"And I started peeling back layers and what it started to unveil to me is how we just had this good shell, but underneath — it’s bad."

CURTIS SLIWA: NEW YORK CAN EXPECT ‘SOUTHERN EXODUS’ IF CITY CAN'T STOP CRIME SURGE

Adams campaigned on a platform that would crack down on crime after the city saw skyrocketing violence under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, which came as the U.S. overall saw an increase in homicides and spikes in shootings.

Adams, a former transit officer who then rose the ranks of the NYPD to captain before being elected Brooklyn Borough president, told the New York Post that the NYPD, "as one example," had not been "utilized" with "all our skills."

Crime tapered off in 2018 for New York City, with 1,207 fewer crime incidents across the board compared to 2017, according to the NYPD. However, by 2021, de Blasio’s last year in office and on the heels of 2020’s violent year for the entire country, New York City recorded increases in nearly every major crime category compared to the city’s already bloody 2020.

Six months into 2022, New York City has recorded a 25.8% jump in violent crimes as of mid-June compared to the same time in 2021.

JUDGE JEANINE HAS A MESSAGE FOR NEW YORK CITY MAYOR ERIC ADAMS: START WALKING THE WALK

Adams took issue with previous mayors of the city for focusing on a single "pet project," pointing to the city’s universal "pre-K" that was implemented during de Blasio’s tenure, to build a "legacy."

"You know, they hold onto this one thing," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That’s why when people try to say, ‘OK, Eric, you know, what is your one or two things?,’ I’m saying: To fix this mess!"