Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City

NYC Mayor Eric Adams pledges to 'reign' not resign in pair of church appearances

Adams' legal team filed motion to dismiss bribery charge

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Eric Adams should resign over 'open-and-shut' fraud case: Lucy Caldwell Video

Eric Adams should resign over 'open-and-shut' fraud case: Lucy Caldwell

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz and political strategist Lucy Caldwell react to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' criminal fraud indictment on 'MediaBuzz.'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams spent Sunday praising God and pledging not to resign.

Rather, the Democratic mayor, under federal indictment for allegedly soliciting illegal campaign donations from foreign entities and falsifying paper trails to cover them up, said he is "going to reign," according to the New York Post. 

Adams spoke to the congregation of the Emmanuel Presbyterian Reformed Church in The Bronx for about 30 minutes, and refused to answer reporter's questions afterward, the Post reports. 

"God placed me in this moment and placed in my heart to continue to move this city forward," Adams said on Sunday. "And so you’ll hear the small number of loud people saying, ‘But he should step down.’ No, I’m going to step up. I’m not going to resign. I’m not going to resign. I’m going to reign."

BILL MAHER SUGGESTS ERIC ADAMS IS GETTING ROUGH TREATMENT: 'THEY'RE COMING DOWN ON HIM A LITTLE HARD'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams sits in federal court during his arraignment

New York City Mayor Eric Adams sits in federal court beside his lawyer, Alex Spiro, during his arraignment after he was charged with bribery and illegally soliciting a campaign contribution from a foreign national, in New York City, on Sept. 27, 2024, in this courtroom sketch.  (REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg)

The Post also states that on Monday morning, Adams' legal team filed a motion to dismiss the bribery charge from the federal indictment. The charge accuses Adams of accepting luxury travel bribes in 2021 and 2022 in exchange for the New York City Fire Department to allow the 36-story Turkevi Center, also known as the Turkish House, to go through despite fire safety concerns.

According to the indictment, federal investigators were looking into whether Adams' 2021 and 2025 mayoral campaigns conspired with Turkish officials, business leaders and other entities to illegally raise funds. Court documents allege wrongdoing as far back as 2016.

"Despite the fact that the indictment reproduces quotes from messages, emails, and conversations for numerous other points, it does not allege any specific exchanges or conversations in which Adams and the Turkish official entered into this purported quid pro quo agreement," his legal team wrote, according to the Post. 

FEDS SEIZE ERIC ADAMS' PHONE AFTER NYC MAYOR'S INDICTMENT

Turkevi Center, also known as Turkish House, in NYC

A view of Turkevi Center, where Turkey's Permanent Representation to the United Nations (UN) and the New York Consulate General is located, is seen among other skyscrapers ahead of its opening after its construction comes to an end in New York City on Aug. 18, 2021. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Adams allegedly defrauded taxpayers for $10 million over the past decade and frequently took free or steeply discounted vacations bankrolled by his foreign benefactors.

Adams released a video statement saying any charges filed against him would be "entirely false, based on lies," and he insinuated that his criticism of the Biden administration's disastrous border policies made him a target for retaliation.

"The federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded our shelter system with no relief," he said in a video statement. "I put the people of New York before party and politics."

ADAMS OFFICE LASHES OUT AT FBI EMPLOYEE WHO MIGHT HAVE ‘IMPROPERLY LEAKED DETAILS’ OF CORRUPTION PROBE

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and attorney Alex Spiro speak to the media while departing federal court

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and attorney Alex Spiro speak to the media while departing federal court following Adams' arraignment in Lower Manhattan on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Adams faces five federal charges, including alleged conspiracy, wire fraud, two counts of solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national and bribery. (Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

Investigators denied the claim that the case was political retaliation during a news briefing Thursday.

Adams is due back in court on Wednesday for a conference before U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho, who the TV station says will preside over the case going forward, according to FOX 5 New York

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He could face up to 45 years in prison if convicted of all charges, which include one count of conspiracy to receive campaign contributions from foreign nationals and to commit wire fraud and bribery, one count of wire fraud, two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals and one count of soliciting and accepting a bribe. 

FOX News' Joseph A. Wulfson, Michael Ruiz and Maria Paronich contributed to this report. 