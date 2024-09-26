Expand / Collapse search
Feds seize Eric Adams' phone after NYC mayor's indictment

FBI seizes Adams' phone as indictment, arrest loom over NYC mayor

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
NYC Mayor Adams indicted in federal probe Video

NYC Mayor Adams indicted in federal probe

Fox News' Chanley Painter on the details of the federal indictment of the NYC mayor who is maintaining his innocence after facing charges for acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

FBI agents raided New York City's mayoral mansion Thursday morning in a predawn raid hours after sources revealed Mayor Eric Adams had been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Adams countered with a video statement saying any charges filed against him would be "entirely false, based on lies," and insinuated that his criticism of the Biden administration's disastrous border policies made him a target for retaliation.

"The federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded our shelter system with no relief," he said. "I put the people of New York before party and politics."

NEW YORK CITY MAYOR ERIC ADAMS INDICTED

New York Mayor Adams Makes Announcement Related To Gun Violence

New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a press conference on gun violence at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner on June 26, 2023 in New York City. Mayor Adams was joined by First Deputy Commissioner Edward A. Caban and Chief Medical Examiner Jason Graham as they announced that the OCMEs DNA Gun Crimes Unit, the first in the nation, became the countrys fastest big city crime lab for testing and analysis of gun crimes going from 60 days to 30 days or less.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Sources said agents seized the mayor's phone during the morning operation, although it was not immediately clear whether Adams was at Gracie Mansion when they arrived.

They did not arrest Adams, according to his lawyer, Alex Spiro.

"Federal agents appeared this morning at Gracie Mansion in an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take Mayor Adams' phone (again)," he told The Associated Press. "They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in."

ADAMS OFFICE LASHES OUT AT FBI EMPLOYEE WHO MIGHT HAVE ‘IMPROPERLY LEAKED DETAILS’ OF CORRUPTION PROBE

WATCH: NYC Mayor Adams calls pending federal charges 'entirely false'

NYC Mayor Adams calls pending federal charges 'entirely false' Video

David Gelman, a New Jersey-based defense attorney and legal surrogate for the Trump campaign, said the feds were likely serving a warrant to seize data on the mayor's devices.

But he also questioned the case against Adams.

A NYPD officer stands outside Gracie Mansion

A NYPD officer stands outside Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Thursday, Sep. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

"The question is, is it politically motivated?" he said. "It’s possible. The DOJ has shown over the last 3.5 years that they are weaponized."

Adams blasted the feds for what he described as a pressure campaign designed to make him look guilty and undermine his credibility.

FBI RAIDS HOME OF NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS' CHIEF FUNDRAISER BRIANNA SUGGS, SOURCE SAYS

Crowd outside Gracie Mansion

Members of the media gather outside Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Thursday, Sep. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

"Just this past week, they searched the home of our new police commissioner looking for documents for 20 years ago, just one week after he joined my administration," he said. "Enough. I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit."

He insisted that he is innocent and argued against calls for his resignation.

"Now, if I am charged, many may say I should resign because I cannot manage the city while fighting the case," he said. "I can also understand how everyday New Yorkers would be concerned that I cannot do my job while facing accusations. But I have been facing these lies for month, since I began to speak out for all of you and their investigation started, yet the city has continued to improve. Make no mistake, you elected me to lead this city, and lead it I will."

Details of the indictment were expected to be made public later Thursday morning.

"We have no idea of the charges or accusations but Adams and his legal team have been well aware that the indictment was coming down," Gelman said. "Nobody knows if they have cooperated but if the Feds have a person in their crosshairs, they don’t miss."

Federal agents have conducted a series of raids targeting Adams' inner circle in recent weeks, including the new police commissioner, the commissioner he replaced, and other top aides in the mayor's office and from his campaign.

The FBI has reportedly been looking into whether Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with the Turkish government and other entities to raise funds. Some New York officials have also been probed over potential investigations into contacts with China.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.