Bill Maher suggests Eric Adams is getting rough treatment: 'They're coming down on him a little hard'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher suggested that the federal indictment of New York City Mayor Eric Adams is "a little hard" based on the alleged crimes.

"I'm so amazed- not that politicians can be bribed, but that they can be bribed so cheaply," Maher reacted Friday night.

The Democratic mayor is accused of soliciting illegal campaign donations from foreign entities and falsifying paper trails to cover it up, according to a 57-page indictment unsealed Thursday. As part of the plot, he allegedly defrauded taxpayers for $10 million over the past decade and frequently took free or steeply discounted vacations bankrolled by his foreign benefactors.

His guest, author and commentator Fran Lebowitz, mocked how Adams allegedly asked for business-class airline tickets.

"Eric, you're stealing! First-class! Why business-class?" Lebowitz quipped.

"But for the pettiness of the crime, don't you think they're coming down on him a little hard?" Maher asked.

"No, he's the mayor of New York. No," Lebowitz responded.

"Yeah, I know. I'm not excusing it," Maher said. "I've seen politicians do slightly worse things. Like trying to overthrow the government of the United States."

"I don't know if it rises to this level of umbrage by everybody who is so 'shocked and horrified and this is the worst thing that has ever happened.' It's a little over the top," Maher added.

Adams released a video statement saying any charges filed against him would be "entirely false, based on lies," and he insinuated that his criticism of the Biden administration's disastrous border policies made him a target for retaliation.

"The federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded our shelter system with no relief," he said in a video statement. "I put the people of New York before party and politics."

Investigators denied the claim that the case was political retaliation during a news briefing Thursday.

The mayor is accused of one count of conspiracy to receive campaign contributions from foreign nationals and to commit wire fraud and bribery, one count of wire fraud, two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals and one count of soliciting and accepting a bribe.

He could face up to 45 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz and Maria Paronich contributed to this report.