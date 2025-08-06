NYC gunman Shane Tamura seen angering police officers in bodycam video during 2023 arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Las Vegas police released bodycam footage and 911 calls tied to alleged Manhattan mass shooter Shane Tamura — including video of officers responding to a reported mental health breakdown at his apartment and an arrest at a local casino.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the materials late Tuesday citing "extraordinary circumstances" given the mass shooting event last week. In the wake of the killings, the NYPD said Tamura had a documented mental health history.

Tamura, 27, went on a shooting spree with an AR‑style rifle at the 345 Park Avenue office building, where he killed an NYPD police officer, a security guard and two executives before turning the weapon on himself, police say.

In a September 2023 incident, Tamura refused to leave the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, leading to his arrest. He was gambling at the casino and refused to show identification after winning money.

In the video, Tamura repeatedly asked police whether he was being arrested and why, as he sat in a security room with his hands cuffed. Police could be seen losing their patience with Tamura after explaining the circumstances several times and his delay in providing his name.

"Do you want to just go to jail and be done with this? I’d rather not arrest you, sir," the officer said.

Later, outside the casino, the police took off the handcuffs and told him to leave, but he refused, saying the casino had about $6,000 belonging to him. He was then arrested and put him into a police vehicle.

"I just have to make rent, dude. They took like six grand from me," Tamura told police.

Tamura worked in the security department at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, a company spokesperson told 8 News Now. Tamura’s supervisor sold him the rifle for $1,400, with the supervisor's attorney telling the outlet the sale happened in October 2024 and followed all legal channels.

The August 2024 interaction – when first responders entered Tamura's apartment for a health evaluation – came after Tamura's mother called 911 to warn police that her son was suicidal.

The first responders said they would initiate a L2K, or a legal 2000, an admission that sends a person suffering from a mental health episode to a psychiatric facility.

After gathering his belongings and leaving the apartment, Tamura got onto a gurney and was taken away by first responders.



Meanwhile, in another video from May 2023, police pulled Tamura over at a traffic stop for not having a rear license plate on his black BMW sedan. After running his details, police discovered that his license had been canceled, and his registration had expired. They then instructed him to park his car as they were confiscating it. Tamura could be seen apologizing to police and following their instructions.

In a 2022 9/11 call, a family member called police to report that Tamura was threatening to take his own life.

"Did he say how he wanted to hurt himself?" the dispatcher asked."

"He has a gun," the woman replied. "He keeps it locked in a backpack."