©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

New York City

NYC shooting timeline shows gunman moved with speed in cross-country drive that ended with office bloodshed

Former NYPD detective describes shooter as 'strutting' with 'complete confidence' before killing four inside NYC office building

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita , Ashley Papa Fox News
NYC shooting: Gunman kills four in Midtown Manhattan, firing 'tons of bullets' Video

NYC shooting: Gunman kills four in Midtown Manhattan, firing 'tons of bullets'

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams has the latest on New York City's deadliest shooting in 25 years on 'Fox & Friends.'

Four people are dead after a man stormed a Manhattan office building at the height of Monday’s rush hour, leaving authorities to determine how the events played out. 

Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas died by suicide after gunning down four people and wounding a fifth inside a building that is the headquarters of Blackstone and the NFL, according to authorities. 

"Pure evil came to the heart of our city and struck innocent people," Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said at a news conference.

OFF-DUTY NYPD OFFICER, FATHER OF 2 KILLED IN DERANGED GUNMAN'S MANHATTAN RAMPAGE

NYPD officers respond to a mass shooting in Manhattan

New York Fire Department paramedics respond to a shooting at 345 Park Ave. in New York Monday, July 28, 2025. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

After the bloodshed, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch provided a timeline of events that led to four deaths.

Saturday, July 26

An initial investigation indicates Tamura's vehicle traveled across the country, crossing through Colorado on July 26.

Sunday, July 27

Tamura was employed at a Las Vegas casino, but did not show up to work on Sunday, according to Tisch. That same day, his car was recorded moving through Nebraska and Iowa.

NYPD officers respond to a mass shooting in Manhattan

Police officers gather in a street in response to a shooting in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York July 28, 2025, in New York City. ( Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Monday, July 28

At 4:24 p.m. Tamura's car was spotted in Columbia, New Jersey, and authorities revealed he drove into New York City shortly after. 

NYC shooting

NYPD police respond to reports of an active shooter at 51st St. and Park Ave. in Manhattan, New York, on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Barry Williams / New York Daily News via Getty Images)

NFLPA REACTS TO 'TRAGIC' SHOOTING AT OFFICE BUILDING OF LEAGUE'S HEADQUARTERS: 'SINCERE CONDOLENCES'

Just minutes before 6:30 p.m., security footage showed the man exiting a double-parked BMW while carrying an M4 rifle, subsequently crossing an outdoor plaza and entering the office building, located at 345 Park Ave. The building's tenants include Blackstone and the NFL.

Map of deadly NYC office attack

This map shows the site of the deadly New York City office attack on July 28, 2025.

"I was surprised at how he was actually strutting across the plaza," Pat Brosnan, a former NYPD detective and founder of national security company Brosnan Risk Consultants, told Fox News Digital. "Complete confidence, focused, calm — almost nonchalant. [He is] holding the gun loosely at his right side without a worry in the world." 

Split image of Shane Tamura

A split image showing Shane Tamura as a football player in high school next to security footage.  (NY Post; Fox News)

Around the same time the first shots rang out, authorities received numerous 911 calls reporting an active shooter inside the building. 

NYPD officers respond to a mass shooting in Manhattan

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers respond to the scene of a shooting at 345 Park Ave. in New York, US, on Monday, July 28, 2025. An active shooter attacked 345 Park Ave. in Manhattan, the tower housing Blackstone Inc.'s global headquarters and the National Football League among others, killing one police officer and injuring several other people, according to a city official.  (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

NYC GUNMAN HAD GRIEVANCES AGAINST NFL, FOOTBALL AS SHOOTING LEAVES SEVERAL DEAD: REPORT

The man began firing, striking NYPD Officer Didarul Islam as he worked as a corporate security detail and a woman attempting to take cover behind a pillar in the lobby.

NYPD pays condolences for Police Officer Didarul Islam

NYPD pays condolences to Police Officer Didarul Islam, who was killed in a shooting Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York City. (NYPD News X Account / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"He makes his way to the elevator bank, where he shoots a security guard who was taking cover behind the security desk," Tisch said.

Another man was also shot in the lobby, according to the commissioner. 

NYC SHOOTING: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT SHANE TAMURA, GUNMAN WHO KILLED 4 INCLUDING NYPD COP IN MIDTOWN MANHATTAN

NYPD officers respond to a mass shooting in Manhattan

Police officers respond to a shooting in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York July 28, 2025, in New York City. (Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

The shooter then called an elevator and allowed a woman to exit the elevator unharmed. He rode up to the 33rd floor of the building and proceeded to shoot and kill one person. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested the shooter may have been targeting the NFL, but "appeared to have gone to the wrong bank and he ended up on the floor of Rudin Management."

"You see on the video that he discharged the weapon several times," Adams added. "And we must commend Rudin Management for the safety precautions that they have put in place, even a safe bathroom where you can lock it down with a bulletproof door. Some of the staffers used that."

WATCH: NYC gunman may have received help prior to attack

NYC Gunman may have received help prior to attack Video

After his rampage, the man walked down a nearby hallway and shot himself in the chest, the commissioner said. 

Authorities located the shooter’s vehicle nearby and subsequently discovered a rifle case, ammunition, magazines and a revolver – which was legally purchased on June 12 – stashed inside, Tisch said. Medication belonging to the shooter was also found inside the car. 

The shooter used an AR-15-style rifle he assembled using parts purchased with help from an associate, who is being questioned by police, according to Tisch. 

ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORT PROMPTS MASSIVE POLICE RESPONSE IN MIDTOWN MANHATTAN BUSINESS DISTRICT

Blackstone Office NYC

An American flag flies at half-staff outside Blackstone’s office in New York City, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, a day after a deadly shooting at the office complex.  (Fox News Digital)

As law enforcement officials look to nail down the exact details surrounding the shooting, Brosnan suggests authorities are likely starting their investigation by combing through countless hours of surveillance footage in an attempt to retrace the moments leading up to the bloodshed. 

"He double-parked his BMW, took the M4, strutted across the plaza and went in and unleashed holy hell throughout the building," Brosnan said. 

Ambulance carrying fallen NYPD officer

The ambulance carrying the body of Didarul Islam exits NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Hospital during the dignified transfer of the slain officer, who was shot and killed by a gunman Monday evening, early Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

On Tuesday, Tisch revealed authorities were traveling to Las Vegas to search the shooter's home and visit the gun store where he legally purchase a revolver using a Nevada concealed carry license. 

Brosnan suggests authorities will seek security footage from toll booths, pit stops and other locations the shooter passed through while making his cross-country journey to New York City. 

WATCH: Slain NYPD officer killed in Midtown Manhattan shooting had two children, third on the way

Slain NYPD officer killed in Midtown Manhattan shooting had two children, third on the way Video

"But that’s part of a much broader, more comprehensive recreation of the story," Brosnan told Fox News Digital. "The story being what led him to come to 345 Park Ave. with that weapon and drive to get across the country." 

SHOOTING AT NEVADA CASINO RESORT LEAVES MULTIPLE PEOPLE INJURED; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

NYPD officers respond to a mass shooting in Manhattan

The aftermath of a mass shooting attack in Manhattan, New York, July 29, 2025.  (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The footage, along with any evidence compiled electronically and from the crime scene, will play a key role in determining why the shooter carried out his plans. 

"What was his motivation?" Brosnan wondered. "That's what [authorities] will be looking for. So, the cameras will be a piece of that puzzle, but there were many pieces of the puzzle." 

In a press conference, Adams pointed to a note found alongside the shooter's body that contained grievances about the NFL over an unconfirmed claim that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy. 

NYPD officers respond to a mass shooting in Manhattan

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers respond to the scene of a shooting at 345 Park Ave. in New York, US, on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The victims have been identified as Islam, security officer Aland Etienne, Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner and a Rudin employee. An NFL employee was hospitalized and in stable condition, and four others sustained minor injuries while attempting to flee. 

The NYPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

"I don't believe that there's anything that could have prevented it," Brosnan said. "If someone were to do precisely what he did — double-park their car, take a weapon out, strut 40 feet into a building and open fire — I mean, there could be triple the amount of officers in there, security and NYPD, and they probably could not have stopped it because of how quickly it unfolded and how random."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.