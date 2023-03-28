Nashville school shooting victim was Presbyterian pastor's daughter

One of the six victims slain in the Nashville, Tennessee, school shooting on Monday was the child of the affiliated Presbyterian church pastor.

Hallie Scruggs, 9, was among those killed Monday in a mass shooting that took place inside The Covenant School. She was the daughter of Covenant Presbyterian Church pastor Chad Scruggs — Park Cities Presbyterian Church (PCPC) in Texas confirmed.

"We love the Scruggs family and mourn with them over their precious daughter Hallie. Together, we trust in the power of Christ to draw near and give us the comfort and hope we desperately need," PCPC senior pastor Mark Davis said.

Chad Scruggs was an associate pastor at PCPC before taking the pastorate in Tennessee.

The Covenant School is a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church and maintains deep administrative and communal ties between the two.

The other child victims were identified by police as Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney, both also age 9.

Members of the school staff were also tragically gunned down — Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and 61-year-old Mike Hill.

Koonce was the head of school at Covenant, according to the school's website.

According to the police chief, Hale fired at the officers who were arriving at the scene from windows on the second floor before they swept the building and found her in a common room.

The responding officers were on the scene and neutralized the shooter within 15 minutes of the initial shots being fired by Hale.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Officer Rex Englebert and Officer Michael Collazo fired at the 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale "and fatally wounded her," bringing an end to a shooting that left six victims, including three children, dead.

According to the police, Hale, who attended the school years ago, arrived at campus in her Honda Fit and was heavily armed with three guns. They included two AR-style weapons and a pistol.

Fox News' Lawrence Richards, Paul Best, Anders Hagstrom and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.