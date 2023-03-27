Tennessee school shooting: What to know about Covenant School in Nashville

The Covenant School (TCS) in Nashville, Tennessee, where at least three children and three adults were killed in a mass shooting on Monday morning, is a private Presbyterian school offering classes from preschool to sixth grade.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers killed the shooter, a 28-year-old woman whose name has not been released.

TCS has a goal "to educate twenty-first-century children in a way that prepares them to impact their culture and think in accordance with timeless Truth," according to a statement on its website from Covenant Head of School Dr. Katherine Koonce.

Founded in 2001, the school, located in Nashville's Green Hills neighborhood southwest of downtown, has 33 teaching faculty and an 8:1 student-teacher ratio.

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING: 6 KILLED INCLUDING 3 STUDENTS, SHOOTER DEAD

Students attend a daily chapel event and take enrichment courses, including art, Bible, library, music, physical education, STEM, world cultures, and a course called EXPLORE.

Tuition ranges from $7,250 for three-day preschool to $16,500 for fifth- and sixth-graders. Covenant Presbyterian Church members pay $1,000 less for annual tuition than non-church members.

About a quarter of TCS students receive financial aid, averaging about $6,370 in aid per student.

FORMER MEMPHIS POLICE SUPERVISOR IN TYRE NICHOLS' DEATH RETIRED WITH BENEFITS BEFORE HE COULD BE FIRED

Last year, Carrie Underwood surprised TCS third- and fourth-graders for a play, according to the school's Instagram account.

"When Carrie Underwood shows up to watch the 3rd and 4th grade musical about the Grand Ole Opry… it’s a REALLY good day, especially if you were the little girl who just played her on stage! Carrie even stayed to pose for pictures and sign autographs. We could not have asked for a better surprise for our hardworking students!" TCS wrote in a February 2022 caption.

EX-TENNESSEE COP AT CENTER OF SCANDAL CLAIMS SHE WAS SEXUALLY 'GROOMED' IN NEW LAWSUIT

Students returned from a week-long spring break on March 20 and are set to have a long Easter weekend beginning on April 7. Teacher conferences were scheduled for Wednesday, according to the school's website and social media pages.

More than 90% of U.S. school shootings occur at public schools, according to data compiled by the Cato Institute.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nashville PD confirmed the shooter's death in a Monday afternoon statement, adding that the school was working on reunifying parents and children a safe distance away from Burton Hills Boulevard, where the school is located.

"Two MNPD officers who entered the building and went to the sounds of gunfire engaged the shooter on the second floor and fatally shot her," police said in a Monday afternoon tweet update.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.