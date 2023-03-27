Nashville school shooting: 6 killed including 3 students, shooter dead

First responders in Tennessee are on the scene of a school shooting at a Nashville elementary school.

Three students and three adults were killed in the attack, according to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Police say officers engaged with and killed the shooter, identified as a female who appeared to be teenager, carrying two "assault-type rifles" and a handgun.

The female, who has yet to be identified, killed three students and three adults before being killed by police just before 10:30 a.m. local time.

Police say the shooter entered the building through a side door before climbing stairs to the second floor, where she then opened fire.

Officials at the medical center say three young students were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead after arrival. Three more adults were also pronounced dead following the attack. All three were staff at the school.

Law enforcement is working to contact the families of victims, none of whom have been publicly identified. Police have yet to establish any connection the shooter may have had with the school.

Covenant School is a private Christian institution for students up to 6th grade, according to its website.

"We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School. We can confirm we have multiple patients," the Nashville Fire Department said Monday. "Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time, this is an active scene," the statement continued.

The Metro Nashville PD confirmed the shooter's death in a statement, adding that the school was already working on reunifying parents and children a safe distance away from the Burton Hills Blvd the school is on.

"An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd.," the department wrote in a statement.

The only reported injury following the attack was an officer who suffered a glass wound to his hand.

The Nashville branch of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) has also deployed agents to assist the MNPD in responding to the attack.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper released a statement regarding the attack on Monday.

"In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting," he wrote. "My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you. As facts continue to emerge, I thank our first responders and medical professionals."

Other Tennessee lawmakers were quick to offer their condolences and support following Monday's attack. The state's senators, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, both released statements mourning the tragedy and praising law enforcement.

"Devastated and heartbroken about the tragic news at Covenant School," Hagerty tweeted Monday. "I'm grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their heroic actions. I am monitoring the situation closely, and my office is in contact with local officials & available to anyone needing assistance."

"Chuck & I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. My office is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, & we stand ready to assist," Blackburn wrote in a statement. "Thank you to the first responders working on site. Please join us in prayer for those affected."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.