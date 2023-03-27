Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nashville
Published

Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale: Who is 28-year-old transgender woman who opened fire at Covenant school

Police found hand drawn maps of the Covenant school with detailed entry pointed at Hale's residence in Nashville

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Nashville school shooting rises to level of a 'health crisis' for students: Bill Daly Video

Nashville school shooting rises to level of a 'health crisis' for students: Bill Daly

Former FBI investigator Bill Daly addresses the Nashville school shooting on 'America Reports.'

Nashville police identified the shooter who opened fire on Monday morning at The Covenant School as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a transgender woman and former student at the private Presbyterian school. 

Three children and three adults were murdered in the shooting, which began at roughly 10:13 a.m. and lasted for 14 minutes. Police identified the victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, Hallie Scruggs, 9, William Kinney, 9, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Hale allegedly shot through a locked door to gain entry to the school while armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, then climbed the stairs to the second floor and opened fire. 

Two Nashville police officers entered the school and went to the sounds of gunfire, where they fatally shot Hale around 10:27 a.m., according to police. 

  • Police cordon off the neighborhood of the suspected shooter at The Covenant School
    Image 1 of 3

    Police cordon off the neighborhood of the suspected shooter at The Covenant School, Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, March 27, 2023. (Emily Zanotti/Fox News Digital)

  • Police cordon off the neighborhood of the suspected shooter at The Covenant School
    Image 2 of 3

    (Emily Zanotti/Fox News Digital)

  • Police cordon off the neighborhood of the suspected shooter at The Covenant School
    Image 3 of 3

    (Emily Zanotti/Fox News Digital)

Nashville police chief John Drake said that a nearby vehicle gave investigators clues to the shooter's identity. 

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING: 6 KILLED INCLUDING 3 STUDENTS, SHOOTER DEAD

Hale's home address is about three miles away from the Covenant School, according to public records. The FBI, ATF, and local police cordoned off that home with crime scene tape on Monday afternoon. 

Investigators found a "manifesto" and other writings that they are looking into as they search for a motive.

  • Covenant School
    Image 1 of 2

    A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday, March 27, 2023.   (AP Photo/John Amis)

  • Covenant School
    Image 2 of 2

    Authorities investigate a home possibly connected to the school shooting in Nashville, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.  (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Hand drawn maps of the school with detailed entry points were also located at the residence. 

A LinkedIn profile and personal website that appear to be affiliated with Hale describe her as a graphic designer who creates logos for businesses. She graduated from Nossi College of Art with a degree in illustration and graphic design last year, according to the LinkedIn profile. 

VIRGINIA TEACHER SHOT BY 6-YEAR-OLD IN CLASSROOM SAYS SHE'LL ‘NEVER FORGET THE LOOK ON HIS FACE’

The Covenant School, which was founded in 2001, caters to pre-school through 6th grade students and is located southwest of downtown in Nashville's Green Hills neighborhood. It wasn't immediately clear what years Hale attended the school. 

Female mass shooters are exceedingly rare in the United States, according to FBI data. Of 61 active shooter incidents in 2021, 60 were perpetrated by males and only one was carried out by a female. 

  • Police cordon off an area after reports of a shooting at The Covenant School.
    Image 1 of 3

    Police cordon off an area after reports of a shooting at The Covenant School, Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, March 27, 2023. (Emily Zanotti/Fox News Digital)

  • Police cordon off an area after reports of a shooting at The Covenant School.
    Image 2 of 3

    (Emily Zanotti/Fox News Digital)

  • nashville police
    Image 3 of 3

    Nashville police respond to a shooting at Covenant School in Tennessee.  (Metro Nashville Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's the latest tragedy perpetrated at an elementary school in the U.S. by a former student. 

In May 2022, an 18-year-old man opened fire at his former grade school, Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers. 

A decade before that in December 2012, a 20-year-old man killed 20 children and six adult staff members at his former elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. 

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest