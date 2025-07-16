Mystery shrouds case as American tourist still presumed missing in popular tourist paradise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An American man who vanished weeks ago in Turks and Caicos is still presumed missing, despite the fact that a decomposing male body was found in the island paradise 10 days ago.

Brian Tarrence, a 51-year-old business executive from Monroe, New York , went missing in the early hours of June 25 after leaving his rental condo, according to a Facebook post from the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force. He was vacationing with his wife Maria at the time.

On the same day, a security guard was killed by a "masked gunman" outside a supermarket about nine miles from where Tarrence went missing. No connection between the alleged homicide and Tarrence's disappearance has been made.

Search and rescue forces were deployed on July 5, and three hours into the search, the body of a deceased male "in a decomposed state" was found in Grace Bay, Providenciales, the same town where Tarrence and his wife were staying.

According to CBS News, the body of the decomposed male has not been identified since it was found on July 5.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force on Wednesday morning, but did not hear back.

The family's private investigator, Carl DeFazio, told Fox News Digital that the couple went boating the day before the tech executive went missing.

At around 3:30 a.m. the following morning, Tarrence was caught on security cameras leaving the property. He left the rental with his phone and wallet, but the rest of his belongings were found inside the condo.

His wife, who was asleep at the time, did not notice that he had left.

"They seemed to be having a normal couple days, and he ended up walking out of his condo, which is in a very safe place and in the middle of Grace Bay Road," DeFazio said. "And we have him on camera, and he walks into town, and then he basically disappears, and we haven't heard from him since."

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.