Mystery deepens as body discovered during search for missing American in island paradise

Police in the Turks and Caicos Islands have discovered the body of a man while searching for a New York man who went missing while vacationing in the Caribbean late last month.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF) said in a press release that it had discovered the body of a deceased man in a "state of decomposition" just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, in the Grace Bay Police District.

Additional partner agencies were notified, and the scene was secured, according to police.

But the RTCIPF made it clear that the identity of the body has not been established, adding that once the identification process is complete and next of kin is informed, officials will provide further updates.

"The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force extends sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," Acting Commissioner of Police Rodney Adams said while commenting on the discovery of the body. "We urge family members of the public to refrain from speculation and allow the investigative process to confirm the identity through official channels."

The investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

The news comes nearly a week and a half after 51-year-old Brian Tarrence, of Monroe, New York, went missing on June 25.

Tarrence was last seen leaving his condominium around 3:30 a.m. at the Paradise Inn in Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, according to a missing persons flyer from the RTCIPF.

Tarrence, who recently moved from Monroe to Manhattan, arrived in Turks and Caicos with his wife of one year on June 22, and they planned to leave on June 29.

The Tarrence family’s private investigator, Carl DeFazio, told Fox News Digital last week that the couple seemed to be having a normal couple of days, and he walked out of his condominium in a very safe place, and in the middle of Grace Bay Road.

DeFazio said Tarrence was on camera when he walked into town and disappeared.

"We haven’t heard from him since," he said.

DeFazio said the Turks and Caicos police force is using every resource it has, including drone technology and CCTV to try and locate the 51-year-old man.

He left his rental with his phone and wallet. He was wearing a T-shirt, shorts and sneakers, DeFazio said.

The day before his disappearance, he and his wife had gone on a boat trip. That evening, his wife went to bed, and when she woke up, he was gone. She hadn't noticed he left, DeFazio said.

Turks and Caicos police are asking anyone with information about Tarrence's disappearance to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

