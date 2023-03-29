Musk calls for action as AI tech grows stronger, media's smears against Christianity and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘DANGEROUS RACE’ - Elon Musk, futurists call for major action as AI technology grows stronger, smarter. Continue reading …



‘HORRENDOUS’ COVERAGE - Nashville massacre coverage marked by media's 'subtle smears' against Christianity. Continue reading …

RED ALERT - China makes serious threats over meeting between Speaker McCarthy, Taiwan's leader. Continue reading …

‘PROTECTED HER CHILDREN’ - Head of school praised for going 'straight for the shooter' during school massacre. Continue reading …

‘ETHAN’S SMILE' - Family of Idaho murder victim honors life through new foundation. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BACKING A BAN - Mayorkas won't define an assault weapon after agreeing they shouldn't be owned privately. Continue reading …

‘REALLY BAD IDEA’ - Sen. Rand Paul argues banning TikTok goes against First Amendment. Continue reading …

BIDEN'S BLUNDER - President spreads 2nd Amendment misinformation in wake of Nashville tragedy. Continue reading …

KEEP KIDS AWAY - Texas moves forward with legislation restricting drag shows. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘DOING SOMETHING RIGHT’ - Athlete Riley Gaines protested during university appearance. Continue reading …

‘A DISGRACE' - Biden slammed for tasteless response to question about Nashville school shooting. Continue reading …

HURTING HEARTS - Nashville TV anchors break down in tears covering Covenant shooting. Continue reading …

‘NOT PRAYING ENOUGH' - Journalists mock prayer, drag show ban after Christian school massacre. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Kamala's Africa trip isn't just about colonizing the continent and stripping their natural resources. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - The trans movement is targeting Christians. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - The modern Left despises traditions and reality. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - We need armed security at every school in the country. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

HIGH-RISK HARRY - Could the Duke of Sussex's past drug use affect his U.S. visa? Continue reading …

‘CAN’T FACE LEAVING HIM' - US Army specialist hopes to rescue helpless puppy found overseas. Continue reading …

FACE PALM - Mahomes makes social media comment about change to 'Thursday Night Football.' Continue reading …



‘EQUITY-MINDED’ - University seeking non-traditional faculty to connect with minorities. Continue reading …

SO THIRSTY: See this adorable marmoset try to have a drink of chocolate milk. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Doctor reveals behaviors that can be "tell-tale signs" of a mass shooter. See video …

WATCH: K-9 Crisis Response Team comforts mourners outside The Covenant School. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Our educational, our corporate and our political leaders are creating Generation L — L for lost and lonely and looking, looking for meaning and love in all the wrong places."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

