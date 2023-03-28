Athlete Riley Gaines protested at University of Pittsburgh: 'I'm doing something right'

Riley Gaines, a 12-time All-American swimmer, called out the chaos at University of Pittsburgh as many activists tried to prevent her appearance at the college.

Gaines became a national figure when she objected to trans swimmer Lia Thomas participating in women’s sports. Many, such as former Olympian Nancy Hogshead-Makar, have warned that biological males have a clear advantage over biological women when they compete.

Gaines, who also serves as a spokeswoman for the Independent Women’s Forum, shared a video of protesters blocking the streets around the University of Pittsburgh ahead of Gaines’ event on campus hosted by Turning Point USA.

"When Dylan Mulvaney comes to UPitt, he gets paid $26,000 from school funding. When Riley Gaines comes to UPitt, she gets protested, threatened with violence, and attempted to get the event canceled by students, faculty, and lawmakers," Gaines tweeted. "Something tells me Im doing something right."

"Thank you Riley on behalf of my 15yr old athlete daughter," politician and activist Maud Maron tweeted in reply.

Author Taylor Lianne Chandler praised Gaines, saying, "Thank God there are people who see you for what you are. God is good!"

The Independent Women’s Forum also tweeted about the campus supporting a trans activist.

"The University of Pittsburgh recently allocated a reported $26,000 to host trans activist Dylan Mulvaney but petitioned to cancel an event featuring women’s rights activist Riley Gaines," the organization wrote. "Example of #ProgressivePrivilege — bigotry of cancel culture."

A Democratic lawmaker condemned Gaines’ appearance during a hearing last week.

Democratic State Rep. La’Tasha D. Mayes questioned University of Pittsburgh chancellor Patrick Gallagher's choice to allow speakers to question transgender ideology on campus.

"Three speakers who have crossed the line of free speech over into hate speech targeting transgender students and the transgender community," Mayes said.

University of Pittsburgh chancellor Patrick Gallagher has defended the right of speakers to visit the campus.

"The university is a place of dialogue and in fact both constitutional and academic free speech are things that I am obligated to support. Which means that many of the rules governing, in this case extracurricular activities by registered student organizations has to be applied independent of the content of the events," he said. "The safety of our students is never a question here, even in these difficult times."

A university spokesman told Fox News Digital that the school is "committed to upholding the principles of free speech" and supporting the safety of the campus community.

"As a public institution, the University of Pittsburgh is committed to upholding the principles of free speech in its many different forms—from divisive perspectives to peaceful demonstrations," the spokesperson said. "At the same time, the University is also deeply invested in cultivating an environment that fosters mutual respect, concern for others, diversity and inclusion. While honoring these twin responsibilities can be challenging, we remain focused on supporting the safety and well-being of our campus community and all campus community members impacted by these events."