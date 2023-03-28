JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris is in Africa to 'shatter'

Fox News host Jesse Watters reveals Vice President Kamala Harris’ intentions in visiting Africa Tuesday on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Kamala's big trip to Africa isn't just about colonizing the continent and stripping their natural resources. The VP is also there to shatter.

KAMALA HARRIS: This continent, of course, has a special significance for me personally as the first Black vice president of the United States of America.

Not only is Kamala shattering, she is telling Africans they, too, can shatter.

KAMALA HARRIS: I am optimistic about the future of the world because of you, the woman who will shatter every glass ceiling.

KAMALA HARRIS GETS EMOTIONAL IN GHANA AS SHE VISITS SLAVE TRADE SITE

Second gentleman, "Doug E Not-So-Fresh," is also in Africa, but he can't shatter. He's just a White guy. So, if you can't shatter, you pander.

The Africans called that a friendship ceremony. Doug is their new friend, but it got a little awkward because you stood there for, like, minutes while the African guys tried to wrap them in the cloth.

Kamala is going to have to keep him pretty tight because he's never allowed to kiss Jill again, and Doug E Not-So-Fresh isn't the first White Democrat to rock a Kente cloth. Remember when Nancy kneeled in the Capitol? Remember that?

Vote Democrat. We love Black people. We love them so much, we want to colonize Africa and destroy their neighborhoods in America.