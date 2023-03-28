SEAN HANNITY: We need armed security at every school in the country

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to the dramatic body cam footage showing moment Nashville police enter the Christian school to neutralize the shooter and called for armed security at every school in America.

SEAN HANNITY: We turn to Nashville, Tennessee, where six innocent people, including three nine-year-old little kids, were murdered at a Christian elementary school by an evil 28-year-old transgender person with a manifesto and a lot of plans made before the attack. By the way, our prayers are with all the victims, all their families, everyone at the Covenant School tonight. We're also grateful for the very quick, the heroic response from the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department. They eliminated the shooter in less than 15 minutes after receiving the 911 call. These guys were heroes. Now, what about this amazing response from law enforcement, you know what, tonight, we don't know the exact motives, but these guys saved the day. And literally this could have been far worse, but yet families lost loved ones and that's never good. According to reports, we do know that a shooter was planning to attack another location, but, quote, ‘gave up on the idea after doing a threat assessment’ because the site had, quote, ‘too much security.’

So make no mistake, there is no greater deterrent to bad actors than having armed security. I have been saying this for years. That is why I continue to advocate for well-trained armed professionals, retired police, retired military at every single school in the country, along with metal detectors and controlled perimeters around every school. You know, we protect many of our banks, businesses, politicians. We should do the very same for our kids. Now, unfortunately, the current White House, they're not interested in any solutions. In fact, yesterday during a planned statement about this tragedy in Nashville, Joe Biden, who is more interested in telling jokes and more interested in ice cream.