Mayorkas backs assault weapons ban but won't give definition

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday that he backs a ban on the ownership of "assault weapons" -- but declined to provide a clear definition of the type of gun he would like to ban/

Mayorkas was asked at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., whether he agrees with President Biden "that we should ban the private ownership of assault weapons in America?"

"Senator, I do," Mayorkas replied.

Kennedy then asked him: "What is an assault weapon?"

"It is, for example, an AK-47," Mayorkas said.

Kennedy, however, wanted more: "Can you give me a definition other than just pointing to a specific weapon? Would there be other weapons besides an AK - 47 you would ban?"

Mayorkas went on to cite his time as a federal prosecutor from 1989-2001 and said that "the vast majority of law enforcement officers, leaders with whom I worked were greatly in support of the assault weapons ban."

Kennedy then accused Mayorkas of not answering the question, which Mayorkas disputed.

"No, you didn't. Do you have a definition of an assault weapon?" he said.

"I am confident there is a technical definition of what is an assault weapon, and it was assuredly used in the context of the statute that previously existed banning assault weapons," Mayorkas responded.

President Biden on Tuesday reiterated his calls for further gun control, including an assault weapons ban after six people were killed in a mass shooting at a Christian private school in Nashville, Tennessee.

"The majority of the American people think having assault weapons is bizarre, it's a crazy idea. They're against that. And so, I think the Congress should be passing an assault weapons ban," the president said.

"I want to remind you, the last time we passed the assault weapons ban violent shooting went down. Mass shootings went down … I can't do anything except plead with the Congress to act reasonably," he added.



