LAURA INGRAHAM: It's incumbent upon us to teach kids their worth before it's too late

Laura Ingraham discusses how America needs to save its youth before more hopelessness and tragedies take over on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Our educational, our corporate and our political leaders are creating Generation L — L for lost and lonely and looking, looking for meaning and love in all the wrong places. Now, as is typical, the Left rushes to deflect blame for where their horrid policies and anti-values have taken us…

You know what's not a distraction? The fact that more young people today are reporting mental illness. Suicidal thoughts, depression — they're reporting more of this than ever before. So they're more connected with the internet and all their devices, yet they're less connected than ever before. Why is that?

Well, social media is a black hole encouraging bullying, buffoonery, sexualization of young people — a total time-suck, and of course, encouraging body image disorders. Most Americans are just waking up now to the grip it has on our kids. We don't want our children to turn out as entitled cynics or despondent slackers. That means it's incumbent upon each of us to teach them that they have inherent worth as human beings; that God has a special path for them — all of them; and that yes, they're blessed to live in our country, which has been founded on liberty; that there's virtue in hard work and patriotism.