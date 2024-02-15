Mom killed in shooting after Chiefs' celebration, illegal immigration to impact House and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



‘SINCERE SADNESS’ – Kansas City radio DJ, mother of two killed in shooting after Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration. Continue reading …

‘UNCONSCIONABLE’ – Illegal immigration to have major implications on House, electoral votes, experts warn. Continue reading …

BLOC FORCES BACKPEDAL - Johnson to delay House vote on controversial surveillance tool after GOP mutiny threats. Continue reading ...

HISTORY LESSONS – Presidential comebacks are not all they're cracked up to be, as Grover Cleveland's story shows. Continue reading …

‘RAISE OUR FLAG THERE’ – Iran declares Antarctica its property in direct challenge to Biden, global treaty. Continue reading …





POLITICS

‘IN DENIAL’ – California Dems ripped for dodging debate question on left-wing policies impacting crime. Continue reading …

CHANGE OF HEART – Vulnerable Dem senator flip-flops on supplying energy to China in middle of re-election campaign. Continue reading …

AMERICA FIRST? – 'MAGA' Senate hopeful kept ties to George Soros-backed globalist group where Hunter Biden served on board. Continue reading …

‘SENSELESS’ – Biden, Harris call for gun control after deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

‘REALLY KNEW NOTHING’ – Massachusetts couple volunteers to host migrants, four show up an hour later. Continue reading …

‘STAY TUNED’ – KJP says she doesn't 'have anything' to share seven times when asked if Biden will fulfill promise to speak to press. Continue reading …

'OUT OF CONTROL' – Widow of officer killed in George Floyd riots calls out city's policing crisis. Continue reading …

‘ENTITLED TO COMPENSATION’ – Descendants of enslaved who built university want over $70 billion for unpaid slave labor. Continue reading …





SHORT QUESTIONS: Bestselling author Jared Cohen, whose new book is "Life After Power, tells Dana Perino about American history and artificial intelligence, and gives his best life advice. Continue reading …





OPINION

REP. MIKE GALLAGHER – Chinese Communist Party stealing secrets, harassing students on US campuses. Continue reading …

JOHN YOO – Biden's team insists president is fit to serve. So let's see the Hur tapes, transcripts and recordings. Continue reading …





PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The claim that Biden is sharper than he appears is an insult to everyone's intelligence. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – America is apparently facing a threat 'so terrifying' our government couldn't even tell us? Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Here's my Valentine's Day message to Joe Biden. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – It's not just Biden's age that's the issue, it's the neglect of our basic systems. Continue reading …







IN OTHER NEWS

DUCHESS' DEFENSE – Meghan Markle responds after taking heat for using royal titles on website. Continue reading …

‘TRUE LOVE STORY’ – Michigan man finds 1953 love letter penned by Army soldier. Continue reading …

SIMPLE SCREENING – Cervical cancer deaths could be reduced with home HPV testing, study finds. Continue reading …

‘A PRO’ – Taylor Swift praised by boyfriend Travis Kelce for chugging drink during the Super Bowl. Continue reading …

BEST-DRESSED – Three rescued critters in California showed off their holiday pampering for Valentine's Day in a video that continues to amuse viewers. See video …

WATCH

MARK WAHLBERG – I attribute all of my success to my faith. See video …

REP. NANCY MACE – No one knows who’s behind the wheel in the White House. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…





THE LAST WORD

"America is apparently facing a national security threat from Russia, that's so terrifying, their own government said they couldn't tell us what it is. This vague threat started this morning. "Primetime" producers were getting alerts on their phones, each alert more ominous but just as vague. Congress said there was a threat, but we couldn't tell how serious it was and neither could anyone else."

– JESSE WATTERS







