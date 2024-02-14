JESSE WATTERS: America is apparently facing a threat 'so terrifying' our government couldn't even tell us?

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses the vague and ominous alleged threat to the U.S. from Russia that lawmakers are staying quiet about on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: America is apparently facing a national security threat from Russia, that's so terrifying, their own government said they couldn't tell us what it is. This vague threat started this morning. "Primetime" producers were getting alerts on their phones, each alert more ominous but just as vague. Congress said there was a threat, but we couldn't tell how serious it was and neither could anyone else.

Okay, this all started when the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Republican Mike Turner, released a statement saying this: "Today, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has made available to all members of Congress information concerning a serious national security threat. I am requesting President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat, so that Congress can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat."

"Primetime" doesn't know Mike Turner very well. He's been on our show once, maybe twice. He wants to protect the country. We believe he's a patriot. But I've been in this business for 20 years, and something seemed off.

Doesn't the Gang of Eight usually handle big Intel announcements? And where's the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, who still hasn't ever done our show for some reason? Well, he runs to the microphone and tells Americans not to panic.