Asked for update on Biden promise to speak to press, KJP says 7 times she doesn't 'have anything' to share

A day after President Biden promised to answer questions from the press "tomorrow or the next day," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeated 7 times that she doesn’t "have anything" to share about when or if that will happen.

CNN reporter M.J. Lee pressed Jean-Pierre Wednesday about when Biden would appear, "The president said yesterday that he would be taking questions today or tomorrow. What was he referring to?"

The White House spokeswoman answered, "I don’t have anything to share at this time," and claimed, "As you know, the president takes questions from you all often."

Biden had explicitly told reporters on Tuesday he was not taking questions during remarks he made at the White House following last week's explosive press conference. "I'm not going to be taking any questions, but I'll be taking questions tomorrow or the next day," Biden said as he approached the podium. "But I don't want anything to get in the way of this statement."

After slamming Trump and Republicans who he said "played into Putin's hands" by rejecting a foreign aid package, Biden said, "I promise I'll come back and answer questions later. Thank you."

Jean-Pierre continued on Wednesday, "I don’t have anything on the public schedule to speak to. As you know, the president’s going to be in Ohio on Friday. Just don’t have anything to share on his public schedule."

Lee argued that "This is the second time, I think, in as many weeks that he has referenced taking questions at some point in the near future," and asked, "I was wondering, are White House advisers having discussions about generally the president finding more opportunities to take questions from reporters?"

Jean-Pierre defended Biden’s record of public appearances by saying, "I mean, he said it last week and he did. He took questions from you and on that Thursday, when he said that he would get back to you on Thursday or see you on Thursday. He gave remarks and took questions. So, we always try to find ways to — for him to have engagement with all of you. He takes initiative, obviously, on his own, many times, whether it’s on the South Lawn, whether it’s on the road, whether it’s here at the White House, to take questions from all of you. I just don’t have anything on his schedule to speak to at this time."

The CNN reporter then asked what Biden might have meant with his promise the previous day, "Was he likely referencing some kind of speech, like he gave last week, and then questions afterwards?"

"I mean, I really don’t have anything to share on his schedule," Jean-Pierre said. "I would say, you know, may — you know, who knows? We’ll see if something lands on his schedule. You guys asked me yesterday and I’m always very, very careful on that. It’s Valentine’s Day. He wants to share his love with all of you. You know, I just don’t have anything."

Later, after a joke that it would be best to have an appearance before dinnertime on Valentine’s Day to allow for reporters to go on dates, Jean-Pierre repeated herself and said the press has continuously been asking her the same question about more appearances from Biden.

"But you all asked me that yesterday, and I’m always very careful, you know, and didn’t have anything at the time when you all asked me the same question," she said. "Look, I just don’t have anything right now to speak to, to the president’s public schedule today or tomorrow. But stay tuned, as we like to say from here. Stay tuned."

