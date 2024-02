Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Taylor Swift earned praise from boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce after the pop star chugged a drink during Sunday's Super Bowl.

During the game's telecast, the 34-year-old singer and her friend Ashley Avignone were seen downing their drinks in a moment that appeared on the Jumbotron and later went viral. Travis and Jason played the clip during Wednesday's episode of their "New Heights" podcast, and both NFL stars shared their admiration for Swift's drinking skills.

"I'm not gonna lie, I didn't know what was going on at first. I was sitting behind them, and I saw them go for the drinks. And then I go, ‘Oh, this is happening. Chug, chug,'" Jason recalled. "She's getting after it. Pretty cool."

"And this is on the Jumbotron. Nice," Travis said.

"And then the slam down!" the Kansas City tight end exclaimed as he watched Swift finish off her beverage and slam it on the table.

"That's what I'm saying," the Philadelphia Eagles player added before Travis noted that the "Blank Space" hitmaker must have done this before.

"Not her first rodeo," Jason joked.

"She's a pro," Travis agreed.

While Travis and Jason were impressed, Swift and Avignone's Jumbotron appearance was met with a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd inside Allegiant Stadium.

Travis and the Chiefs won in overtime after beginning the final play on the 13-yard line, notably Swift's lucky number. Swift and Travis were spotted in an intimate moment as friends and family joined the team on the field for the postgame trophy presentation.

Kelce found his way to Swift in the large crowd, and the two shared a hug and a kiss as the singer-songwriter placed her hands on the NFL star's face.

While Travis was on the field, Swift and Jason were seen cheering him on from their VIP suite alongside other celebrities, including Sir Paul McCartney, Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice and Miles and Keleigh Teller. They were also joined by the brothers' parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, and Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce.

During Wednesday's "New Heights" podcast, Jason admitted he didn't watch Usher's halftime show due to all the activity in the VIP box.

"There was so much happening in the suite. Turns out everybody wants to meet Taylor," Jason said. "[Shaquille O'Neal] came on in the suite.

"I think it was my first [time] really understanding kinda some of the things that she has to deal with on a [daily] basis," he added. "There were so many star-studded people there. where it’s like ‘Dude, everyone wants to come see her, but the suite is only so big.’

"It was overwhelming, to be honest with you," Jason continued. "It was very overwhelming. I was going outside the suite talking to Keegan-Michael Key, his wife and a bunch of people.

"The celebrity attendance at the game was pretty unreal," he noted. "Anyways, so I didn't watch a lick of it either."

Travis pointed out that the 14-time Grammy Award winner is accustomed to the attention that comes with her level of fame.

"It’s the Vegas Super Bowl, baby. The stars are out. You gotta love it, man," he said. "Taylor thrives in those situations. She’s been in them countless times in her life."

Jason later raved about having the chance to meet McCartney in the box during the game.

"I'm watching the game," he recalled. "I'm sitting with Miles Teller. Shout out to Miles. We were partying all night."

"But Miles, big Eagles fan. We're watching the game. Talking ball. He's a huge football fan. And all of a sudden I hear Taylor behind me like, ‘Jason, turn around!’

"I look around, and Paul McCartney is standing right there!" he added with a laugh. "I'm like, 'What the heck is this? There's royalty in the office.' Oh my gosh."

After recapping the game, Travis and Jason discussed the Chiefs' after-party at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

During the event, Travis and Taylor were spotted dancing together while singing along to two of her hit songs, "You Belong With Me" and "Love Story."

While singing "You Belong With Me," the pair were seen pointing at each other. In another video, the two held hands before singing, "You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess," as "Love Story" played in the background .

While speaking on their podcast, Travis and Jason recalled highlights from the party. Travis noted with a laugh that "nobody parties better" than his brother.

"It was electric, having my big brother around," he said, laughing.

The two then played a clip in which Jason was seen dancing enthusiastically while wearing a Luchador mask next to the party's DJ Marshmallo.

"It really didn't start getting to the next level until I found that Luchador mask because, initially, when I first got there, you were trying to get me to go up on the stage, and I'm like, ‘Nah, I’m going to be over here. This is your guys' time," Jason said.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Which I respect," Travis said.

"There's something about finding that Luchador mask that really just transformed it," Jason continued.

"The belly dance where it was just like the bobbing up and down," Travis joked of Jason's dancing.

"Going with the motion, letting the belly take control," Jason added.

"There was a video of them showing me and Taylor and then panning to you and Marshmello," Travis recalled.

"And it's a very strong dichotomy of just two different worlds, two people in love and enjoying the moment together and panning to a complete Neanderthal who is no longer connected with modern day society," Jason said as the brothers dissolved into laughter.