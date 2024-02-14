Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

LAURA INGRAHAM: The claim that Biden is sharper than he appears is an insult to everyone's intelligence

Laura Ingraham called on President Biden to release an audiotape of the special prosecutor interview

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: The old dog can't learn new tricks Video

Laura: The old dog can't learn new tricks

Fox News host Laura Ingraham pulls back the curtain on efforts to 'rescue' President Biden on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham takes aim at "rescue" efforts to save President Biden on "The Ingraham Angle."

BIDEN, NOT SPECIAL COUNSEL HUR, BROUGHT UP SON'S DEATH IN QUESTIONING: REPORT

LAURA INGRAHAM: Sources are telling NBC news that it was Biden himself who raised his son's death when trying to recall when he discovered classified docs at the rental home. Well, Biden brought up the timing of Beau's death, then he couldn't recall the year. The first lady even sent out a fundraising appeal decrying the use of their son's death to score political points. 

Now this is all absurd. Either Biden forgot the details of his interview with the special prosecutor, or he is being purposely deceptive in trying to make money off of a craven, false storyline. Whatever the truth, the old dog can't learn new tricks and won't answer for anything. 

There's an audiotape of the special prosecutor interview, we understand. Release it, Mr. President, as Trump released his Ukraine call, when questions arose about that. But Biden doesn't answer real questions because he literally can't. He makes none of the major decisions, not about Ukraine, not about China, not about the border, not about the economy. The entire white House is run by some, I don't know, some amalgam of Jill Biden, a few key staffers, and, of course, the campaign. Of course, one way to alleviate the concerns about Biden's mental condition would be for him to just submit to a basic cognitive test. But the White House, they already nixed that to shift the narrative away from Biden's feeble condition. They're hoping that other octogenarians can really help rally the base.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Polls: Trump ahead of Biden in Michigan, North Carolina Video

This article was written by Fox News staff.