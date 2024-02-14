Sean Hannity: Here's my Valentine's Day message to Joe Biden

Fox News host Sean Hannity shares his Valentine's Day message to President Biden after the White House uses a Valentine's Day meme to attack House Speaker Mike Johnson over the border deal.

SEAN HANNITY: Now, of course, the Democrats, they are completely ignoring the greatest real national security threat that is facing our country right now, every day, and has been since Joe became president. That is the border crisis of his own making. He created it. Since Joe Biden took office, we now have nearly 10 million, unvetted illegal immigrants that have crossed our southern border. Many of which, they're roaming free around the country. You know, they're coming from, let's see, Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Egypt, Russia, China and elsewhere. Gee, do you think they're coming with their families for a better life? Or maybe some of them have nefarious intentions for the country?

But that did not stop the White House from tweeting this kind of bizarre valentine to House speaker Mike Johnson. Happy Valentine's Day, by the way, everybody. ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, the border deal was crushed because of you.’ That is a real tweet sent out by the official White House government account. Okay, let's play along. In keeping with the spirit of Valentine's Day, I can't send Joe flowers, they wouldn't accept them from me. I can send them candy. And he's not my valentine. Okay, how about, ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, people from Iran, Syria, Egypt, Afghanistan, China and Russia are all here because of you, Joe.’ Or how about this one? ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, any American killed by an illegal immigrant will be because of you, Joe, and the blood will be on your hands.’ And thankfully, in less than nine months, you, the American people, have a chance to put an end to this national nightmare and defeat Joe Biden in November.