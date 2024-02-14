Meghan Markle defends website designers after taking heat for using royal titles

On Monday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced their new Sussex website to the world, and immediately sparked backlash for the use of their royal titles and insignia.

Amid the heat, Markle is seemingly defending the website's designers, who she has known for years.

In a testimonial on the website for the digital agency Article, Markle wrote, "There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience."

Markle previously worked with the company to produce her now defunct lifestyle blog The Tig in 2014, which she shut down in 2017, months before getting engaged to Harry.

"They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities," her statement continued. "They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I'm a fan."

Prince Harry and Markle famously stepped away from their duties as senior royals in 2020, moving to California to raise their son Archie and later, daughter Lilibet. Amid the death of Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth, as well as the coronation of King Charles III and his subsequent health problems, the family has remained estranged.

The use of their titles and insignia on their Sussex website bewildered some on social media.

"How bloody dare they," one disgruntled user wrote on X.

"For two people who trashed the monarchy and called them racists They sure love milking those titles & love using all the symbols related to the Royal family," another suggested.

On Tuesday it was also announced that Markle had inked a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media, months after the couple's partnership with Spotify was severed.

"I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting," she said in a statement. "Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."

Her previous podcast with Spotify, "Archetypes," will be redistributed across all platforms by Lemonada.

"Our plan to re-release ‘Archetypes’ so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she added. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."

A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.