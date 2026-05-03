Migrant charged in double stabbing deaths hours apart as officials raise immigration concerns

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A migrant man was arrested and charged in the stabbing deaths of two women hours apart in Nassau County, New York, in a case that local officials say underscores broader concerns about federal immigration policy.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as Rony Yahir Alvarenga Rivera, 22, faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. Police said he was taken into custody after approaching officers and indicating he had killed someone earlier that night.

The violence unfolded across two locations in Nassau County within a matter of hours.

Police said the first victim, a 42-year-old woman, was found around 12:30 a.m. Friday outside a Wendy’s restaurant on Austin Boulevard in North Long Beach. Officers responding to a call for a person with a knife discovered the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

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While investigators were working that case, police said they were alerted to a man seeking assistance at a location on Atlantic Avenue in Lynbrook. When officers arrived, the man allegedly told them he had killed someone, prompting homicide detectives to respond.

During the investigation, authorities said they learned the suspect may have been involved in a second killing.

Officers conducting a welfare check at a residence on Mineola Ave in Valley Stream discovered a second victim, a 32-year-old woman, dead inside the home. Police said both victims suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso.

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Investigators said the suspect knew both women. The 42-year-old victim worked with the suspect at the Wendy’s, while the second victim lived in the same home, where residents shared common spaces but had separate bedrooms, they said.

Police said the Valley Stream killing is believed to have occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, following the earlier stabbing in Long Beach.

When asked about a motive, Nassau Det. Lt. George D’Arienzo said it could be summed up in one word: "anger."

Authorities said the victims have not yet been publicly identified as officials work to notify family members. Police noted that the older victim had two young children.

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Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said the suspect entered the United States as an unaccompanied minor and was later allowed to remain, arguing the killings highlight failures in federal immigration policy and so-called "open borders" approaches. Police have not publicly confirmed the suspect’s immigration status.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.