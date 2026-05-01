Female inmate sues Washington state after alleged attack by male-born prisoner in women's facility

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A female inmate in Washington state is suing corrections officials after she says she was brutally attacked by a male-born prisoner housed in a women’s facility under the state’s gender-identity housing policy.

Faith Booher-Smith, who is incarcerated at the Washington Corrections Center for Women, alleges in a federal lawsuit that she was "violently attacked" by inmate Christopher Williams, a convicted sex offender who had been transferred to the prison after identifying as female.

According to the complaint, the August 2025 assault happened in a common area when Williams allegedly approached Booher-Smith from behind, struck her in the face, grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground before "kicking her repeatedly."

She suffered visible injuries, including facial bruising, swelling and a laceration inside her mouth, the filing states.

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The lawsuit, backed by the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) and supported by the America First Policy Institute, argues the attack was the predictable result of a policy that allows inmates to be housed based on gender identity rather than biological sex.

"The housing of these male inmates with females… has led to multiple instances of violence and sexual abuse against the female inmates," the complaint alleges.

At the center of the lawsuit is Washington’s policy allowing inmates to request placement in so-called "gender-affirming housing." According to the filing, that process allows male inmates to transfer into women’s facilities and in some cases share cells, bathrooms and showers with female prisoners.

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The complaint argues the policy relies heavily on self-identification, with limited objective requirements for transfer.

Williams, described in the filing as a six-foot-four "biologically intact" male and convicted child sex offender, was transferred into the women’s facility despite prior concerns about his behavior, according to the lawsuit.

A corrections official at a previous facility had warned against the transfer due to Williams’ history of violence, the complaint alleges — warnings that were ultimately not followed.

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Booher-Smith says she had noticed Williams watching her in the weeks leading up to the incident and tried to avoid him. The attack, she claims, happened suddenly while she was heating food, leaving her with little chance to defend herself.

The lawsuit also raises questions about the response from staff, alleging that a corrections officer present during the incident froze and did not intervene as the assault unfolded.

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In the aftermath, Booher-Smith reported ongoing pain as well as anxiety and trauma, according to the filing, which says she has since sought treatment for the emotional impact of the attack.

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She is seeking damages and a court order blocking the policy, arguing it violates the Constitution by exposing female inmates to unsafe conditions.

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The lawsuit argues the incident was not isolated, alleging that women at the facility have been "physically assaulted, threatened, intimidated, or sexually harassed by male inmates housed with them."

It also points to prior complaints and legal filings involving other inmates, arguing state officials were on notice about potential risks tied to the policy.

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"In the prison setting, where inmates cannot escape state-imposed conditions, females are forced to live every waking moment at a dangerous disadvantage," the complaint states.

National Review previously reported that Williams had been accused of sexually harassing female inmates and had a prior conviction involving a minor, along with a history of violent behavior.

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The outlet also reported that another inmate filed a complaint under the Prison Rape Elimination Act alleging misconduct by Williams, and that prison officials said aspects of those claims were substantiated.

The Washington Department of Corrections told Fox News Digital it does not comment on pending litigation. The agency also confirmed that Williams was transferred out of the Washington Corrections Center for Women last October and is currently incarcerated at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the ACLU of Washington and the America First Policy Institute for comment.