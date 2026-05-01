Domino’s driver runs down customer over tip dispute, caught on camera: police

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A Missouri Domino’s delivery driver is behind bars after police say he turned a routine pizza delivery into a violent encounter — allegedly using his car to strike a customer during a heated dispute over not receiving a tip.

Zachary Nicholus Walton, 36, was arrested April 29 in Fulton and is facing multiple felony charges, including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and leaving the scene of an accident. Jail records show he is currently being held without bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident unfolded at around 7:21 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a crash involving injuries at a residence.

A witness told authorities the Domino’s driver became upset during the delivery and struck the victim with his vehicle.

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When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim and a witness, who both described a confrontation that quickly escalated. The victim told police Walton became enraged over not receiving a tip, leading to a verbal altercation.

Investigators say surveillance video captured Walton initiating the confrontation, shouting profanities and calling the victim and witness "f—ing rude." He also allegedly taunted them, saying, "What are you going to do, b—? Come get me," before returning to his vehicle.

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But the situation didn’t end there.

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According to the affidavit, Walton got into his vehicle and reversed toward the roadway. At that point, the victim was walking in the driveway and was not preventing Walton from leaving.

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Authorities say Walton, who was nearly entirely in the roadway, then placed the vehicle in drive and intentionally accelerated forward — striking the victim.

The impact forced the victim onto a vehicle to avoid more serious injury. Police said the victim suffered visible injuries to his hand and reported additional pain and possible scrapes to his shin.

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Walton then allegedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed without contacting authorities.

Officers later located him at a local Domino’s, where he admitted to driving toward the victim but claimed he did so only to "scare him," according to court documents.

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Investigators noted Walton has a prior conviction in Callaway County for domestic assault and false imprisonment, for which he previously served jail time.

Authorities say Walton’s actions, including intentionally using a vehicle during a confrontation and then fleeing the scene, demonstrate a disregard for the safety of others and indicate he poses a danger to the victim and the community.

Fox News Digital reached out to Domino's for comment.