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Pennsylvania

Missing man’s body found in abandoned cemetery crypt in case tied to biker gang

Investigators found Keith Palumbo and a second victim in a vault at abandoned Mount Moriah Cemetery

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
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A tip in the search for missing man Keith Palumbo led investigators to a cemetery crypt — and a gruesome discovery inside.

The haunting case of the 36-year-old Delaware County, Pennsylvania, musician and tattoo artist, who was murdered by his longtime friend, is now the focus of Oxygen’s true-crime series, "Philly Homicide," where retired detective Chris McMullin revisits some of the city’s most explosive crimes.

"This is a very sad case," McMullin told Fox News Digital. "Through a very thorough investigation involving interviews with other parties that either had knowledge or some type of involvement, it led them to Mount Moriah Cemetery. And honestly, it was not that surprising to me because I know that a lot of stolen cars have been dumped there."

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Police looking at an open crypt with a latter inside during their investigation at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

Keith Palumbo, a heavy metal guitarist, was murdered in February 2020. The 36-year-old's remains were found in a crypt at Philadelphia's Mount Moriah Cemetery. (Philadelphia District Attorney's Office)

"I even say in the episode, if you wanted to hide a body, that’s probably a good place to do it," said McMullin, describing it as "a cemetery that nobody was really taking care of."

In April 2020, investigators unearthed not only Palumbo’s body, but also the remains of David Rossillo Jr., 33, a prospective member of the Warlocks Motorcycle Club. Both victims were found in the family vault of Capt. A.H. Cain, who died in 1884. Rossillo’s killing was a separate incident, though his remains were discovered in the same crypt.

Keith Palumbo wearing a red shirt and a denim vest playing guitar outdoors.

Keith Palumbo was described as a beloved tattoo artist and local musician. (GoFundMe)

McMullin said that Mount Moriah Cemetery had fallen into disrepair for years and was largely abandoned. According to reports, it had become a known dumping ground for stolen cars and other illegal activity.

Detective Joe Bamberski standing in a studio setting for Philly Homicide Season 2 Episode 204

Retired detective Joe Bamberski spoke about the case of Keith Palumbo in "Philly Homicide." The episode "Metal and Mayhem" airs on May 2, 2026, at 8 p.m. (Oxygen)

"Mount Moriah Cemetery had gone out of business years ago," McMullin said, referring to its long period of neglect.

"I’ve been there. There was a time when I worked part-time in the funeral business and I was there. It’s something like out of a post-apocalyptic film when you go there. There are headstones that are knocked over and vines growing all over mausoleums. It’s very sad because this was a cemetery where people were laid to rest. Typically, you expect it to be cared for perpetually."

Chris McMullin in a dark blue suit.

Retired detective Chris McMullin is the host of Oxygen's "Philly Homicide." (Oxygen)

"We’re also talking about a huge cemetery," McMullin continued. "[The investigators] got lucky because, as they were walking around, they noticed that one of the crypts seemed to have been recently disturbed."

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Police opening up a crypt at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

"I want to thank now-retired Philadelphia Police Detective Joe Bambersky for his diligent and tireless work on this case," said Assistant District Attorney Robert Wainwright in a statement. "I’m very pleased that we are able to bring some measure of justice and peace to the loved ones of these two victims." (Philadelphia District Attorney's Office)

Palumbo was described as coming from a close family and was known in his community for being a heavy metal guitarist. When he went missing in February 2020, his family immediately knew something was wrong.

At the time he went missing, Palumbo was driving his mother’s car with two other men when he received a phone call from his friend, Warlocks member Michael DeLuca, who went by the nickname "Kaos," The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. According to the outlet, DeLuca had told Palumbo to go to his Southwest Philadelphia home.

Philly Homicide Season 2 Episode 204 title card

Friend Michael Davvocato also sat down for "Philly Homicide" to speak about Keith Palumbo's murder. (Unknown)

"When I learned that he had gone missing, it just gave me an ominous feeling," said McMullin. "All the cases we explore in this series are tragic, but this was such a case of betrayal."

A close-up of police opening a crypt at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

DNA taken from the remains led to the official identification of David Rossillo Jr. and Keith Palumbo in August 2020. (Philadelphia District Attorney's Office)

The outlet reported that after the three men arrived at DeLuca’s apartment, he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at Palumbo. While Palumbo protested, a witness told investigators that DeLuca shot him in the face. The outlet noted that the account was cited by one of the men who was said to be in the apartment at the time.

McMullin said that while the circumstances of the argument were unclear, authorities and witnesses suggested DeLuca may have suspected Palumbo of cooperating with law enforcement, though no evidence was presented to support that claim.

A scene from the episode

"I don’t know if we ever got a specific answer from DeLuca," McMullin admitted. "It was speculated that he may have done it to set an example not to cross him. This victim was his lifelong best friend. Was he trying to make an example for the other members? It certainly seemed like they were afraid of him."

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A close-up of an open crypt at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

When looking for Keith Palumbo, police discovered a crypt that was recently disturbed. (Philadelphia District Attorney's Office)

"I do think there’s probably an issue with impulse control there," said McMullin. "I do think that this was calculated and planned. They more than likely took [Palumbo] to the clubhouse with the intention of doing that to him."

While the Warlocks may not carry the same name recognition as groups like the Hells Angels, authorities have long identified the Pennsylvania-based club as a serious outlaw motorcycle gang.

Lierin Buckley in a golden lit room.

Many loved ones, including Lierin Buckley, came forward and spoke out about the case of Keith Palumbo in "Philly Homicide." (Oxygen)

Federal and local investigators have tied members to a range of violent crimes, including murder, assault and drug trafficking, a reminder that a lower profile does not mean a lesser threat.

An aerial view of Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

Mount Moriah Cemetery in Southwest Philadelphia had become a dumping ground for stolen cars and other illegal activity. (Oxygen)

"The other organizations are much larger and they show up in places that get more public attention and media attention, versus a smaller organization like the Warlocks, where they’re not fully national in scope," retired ATF Special Agent in Charge Bernard Zapor explained to Fox News Digital.

"Some gangs are purposely more low-key," he said. "They’re not interested in all the publicity and notoriety. "[But] they all have a similarity in that betrayal of the organization is a death sentence. You have allegiance to the club first, and then your family comes after that. It’s club before family, club before self. And the suspicion of being an informant is dangerous and unfortunate."

Matthew Sondermann speaking and wearing a blue polo shirt.

Loved ones, like Matthew Sondermann, spoke about how Keith Palumbo's murder impacted him over the years. (Oxygen)

"These two people knew each other, had a longtime relationship," Zapor continued. "But if you’re suspected of being a police informant, the only outcome is death. It’s a death sentence if they can get to you."

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A scene from

A relative of Palumbo’s has said that he was not a Warlocks member.

According to the episode, cooperating witnesses ultimately helped police piece together what happened to Palumbo and Rossillo Jr. The information, combined with physical evidence recovered at the scene and cellphone data, allowed investigators to build a case against DeLuca and others.

A witness told police that DeLuca said he killed Palumbo and needed help disposing of the body, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Several old crypts next to each other.

On April 3, 2020, investigators located a crypt and discovered the body of 36-year-old Keith Palumbo, a musician from Delaware County. (Philadelphia District Attorney's Office)

"They were all afraid of [DeLuca]," said McMullin. "But I also think that when push came to shove, they didn’t want to lie and possibly risk taking a prosecution to protect him. I just think there’s no honor among thieves. Loyalty is something made very clear that’s expected. But I also think that people are also out for themselves, especially people who are committing a lot of crimes, heinous crimes at that."

In September 2020, DeLuca and Michael DiMauro, another member of the Warlocks, were arrested.

In 2023, DiMauro was found guilty of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in connection to Rossillo Jr.’s death. Prosecutors said he shot the 33-year-old, tied a rope around his neck and dragged his body to the crypt, which had been pried open, before dumping the remains. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

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Detective John Taggart standing in a room

In "Philly Homicide," retired detective John Taggart from Philadelphia PD described how the cold case of Keith Palumbo was solved. (Oxygen)

That same year, DeLuca pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in Palumbo’s death, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported. Three others also pleaded guilty to helping to dispose of the victims’ bodies, the outlet shared. DeLuca was later sentenced to 15 to 35 years in prison.

"This case stayed with me," said McMullin. "There’s the relationship between the killer and the victim. Although sadly, more people are killed by people they know than people they don’t know. And outlaw biker gangs are notoriously violent. Michael DeLuca, in my opinion, did an evil act."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.
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