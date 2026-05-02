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Fire Disasters

Massive fire destroys University of South Florida laboratory building: 'Total loss'

The building was safely evacuated with no injuries reported; the cause of the fire is under investigation

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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A massive fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a laboratory building on the University of South Florida campus in St. Petersburg, authorities said.

Campus police said fire crews were called to the Marine Science Laboratory building for a structure fire.

No injuries have been reported, and the building was safely evacuated, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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Firefighters extinguishing fire on University of South Florida campus in St. Petersburg

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the University of South Florida campus in St. Petersburg, Florida, on May 2, 2026. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Large plumes of gray smoke were seen rising from the building late Saturday.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, students and staff were alerted to the fire shortly before 6 p.m.

First responders extinguishing fire at University of South Florida campus in St. Petersburg

First responders work to extinguish a fire at the University of South Florida campus in St. Petersburg, Florida, on May 2, 2026. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

The school sent an alert reading: "Urgent Alert. Fire reported in MSL, Marine Science Lab. Evacuate building. Avoid area. Emergency personnel responding."

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St. Petersburg Fire Chief Michael Lewis said more than 60 units and about 200 firefighters responded to the scene.

Firefighters extinguishing fire on University of South Florida campus in St. Petersburg

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the University of South Florida campus in St. Petersburg, Florida, on May 2, 2026, as onlookers watch. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Lewis said around 9 p.m. that the fire was largely extinguished but that the building is likely "a total loss."

"The entire roof has burned off," he said, according to the report.

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Firefighters battling a fire on the University of South Florida campus in St. Petersburg

Firefighters battle a fire on the University of South Florida campus in St. Petersburg, Florida, on May 2, 2026. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

USF police said it will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
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