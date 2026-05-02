Massive fire destroys University of South Florida laboratory building: 'Total loss'

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A massive fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a laboratory building on the University of South Florida campus in St. Petersburg, authorities said.

Campus police said fire crews were called to the Marine Science Laboratory building for a structure fire.

No injuries have been reported, and the building was safely evacuated, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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Large plumes of gray smoke were seen rising from the building late Saturday.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, students and staff were alerted to the fire shortly before 6 p.m.

The school sent an alert reading: "Urgent Alert. Fire reported in MSL, Marine Science Lab. Evacuate building. Avoid area. Emergency personnel responding."

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St. Petersburg Fire Chief Michael Lewis said more than 60 units and about 200 firefighters responded to the scene.

Lewis said around 9 p.m. that the fire was largely extinguished but that the building is likely "a total loss."

"The entire roof has burned off," he said, according to the report.

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USF police said it will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.